Like any other popular game, Garena's Free Fire managed to attract a huge user base by packing diverse in-game features like skins, challenges, luck royales, and more. All these elements complement the game's popular battle-royale format. One such feature is Pets.

Pets in Free Fire should not be mistaken as just another cosmetic item because each pet offers its benefits to players in-game. Pets in Free Fire can be purchased with Diamonds.

With a huge roster of pets to pick from, picking the right one that suits your gameplay pattern in the main 'Ranked Mode' can get tough. This article discusses the five best Free Fire pets for Ranked Mode in February 2021.

5 best Free Fire pets for Ranked mode in February 2021

Detective Panda

Price: 699 Diamonds

Skill: Detective Panda heals players by 4HP with each kill at Level 1 and 7HP at Level 2.

Detective Panda is a good fit for players who practice a more aggressive gameplay style as his healing ability can be of great help amidst combat in Free Fire.

Advertisement

Mr. Waggor

Courtesy: Garena

Price: 699 Diamonds

Skill: When Players run out of Gloo Grenade, Mr. Wagger supplies one every 120 seconds at Level 1 and 100 seconds at Level 2.

Mr. Waggor is a good fit for players who practice a more passive-aggressive gameplay style, as his ability adds a shield to the gloo wall that will grant one cover from incoming combat for slightly longer.

Robo

Courtesy: Garena

Price: 699 Diamonds

Skill: When Players run out of Gloo Grenade, Mr. Wagger supplies one every 120 seconds at Level 1 and 100 seconds at Level 2.

Advertisement

Mr. Robo is also a good fit for passive-aggressive players and could be an alternate choice for Mr. Wagger, as Robo's skill is also attributed to Gloo Walls.

Ottero

Courtesy: Garena

Price: 699 Diamonds

Skill: While using a Med Kit or Treatment Gun, through Ottero, players will also recover EP 35% of the HP restored. The amount of EP recovered increases to 50% at Level 5.

Ottero is the right fit for players who practice a passive style of gameplay as his ability grants some extra EP while one is healing undercover in Free Fire.

Falco

Courtesy: Garena

Price: 699 Diamonds

Skill: Falco provides an extra 15 percent glide post skydive alongside a 25 percent increase in driving speed once the parachute opens up. These numbers increase considerably once the pet level increases.

Advertisement

Falco is the right fit for entry fraggers as his ability ensures that one lands faster than the enemies, which grants players a competitive advantage over opponents.

Note: Choices in-game are based on a player's personal preference. Please note that the above list is not based on hierarchy.