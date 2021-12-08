5 best free games like PUBG for iOS smartphones

PUBG has been one of the most successful battle royale shooters, creating a buzz worldwide. The title's popularity led to the launch of the adaptation for mobile platforms. PUBG Mobile further strengthened its reputation and earned the original game even more clout in the esports industry.

PC and mobile variants of PUBG have also inspired many other battle royale shooters on mobile platforms. Hence, PUBG has indirectly been responsible for the boom in this section of the mobile gaming community. However, many alternatives for PUBG have been launched for both Android and iOS devices with time.

Today's article will list the best alternatives to PUBG for iOS smartphones.

Battle royale shooters for iOS: What are the best alternatives for PUBG (free-to-play)

1) PUBG: New State

PUBG: New State (Image via Krafton)

PUBG: New State is the latest entry to the famous battle royale shooter franchise. It was launched in November and was deemed a high-end alternative for PUBG Mobile with futuristic gameplay and enhanced graphics.

Although the game didn't get the reception as expected due to bugs and lags, PUBG: New State is still an excellent alternative for the original game. It replicates PUBG's gameplay with better graphics than PUBG mobile.

2) Call of Duty: Mobile

COD Mobile is the best BR shooter on iOS right now (Image via Activision)

The Call of Duty franchise has been the frontrunner in producing shooters. So much so, that many fans use COD synonymously with shooter video games.

COD: Mobile has lived up to the legacy of the standard set by its PC counterparts. At the moment, COD Mobile is arguably the best BR shooter that boasts high-octane action.

The BR mode shares similarities with PUBG Mobile, with additional features that users can check here.

3) Garena Free Fire

Free Fire has features like character skills and pets (Image via Garena)

If PUBG Mobile has been a hit, Free Fire has been a blockbuster due to its popularity and growth. Free Fire has breached the one billion-download count on Google Play and has been equally impressive on the App Store.

The 10-minute survival shooter boasts a much faster gaming experience than PUBG, with additional features like character abilities, pet skills, pet-exclusive game modes, special grenades, and many more. The only underwhelming aspect is graphics.

4) Garena Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX boasts better graphics than Free Fire (Image via Garena)

If players are not satisfied by the graphics of Free Fire and have extra internal space on their iOS devices, they should check out the MAX variant of the game.

Free Fire MAX flaunts similar gameplay features with better graphics than Free Fire. Players can enjoy the game at the highest settings, though.

5) Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier has many RPG-like elements (Image via SQUARE ENIX Co., Ltd.)

A part of the famous Final Fantasy series, FFVII The First Soldier is another excellent alternative for PUBG on iOS. The unique BR shooter blends the gunfight gameplay with RPG elements like swords and monsters.

It served as a prequel to Final Fantasy 7 and was launched in November. Although the game requires many optimizations, players can still give it a shot.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider