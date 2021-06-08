5 best free games like PUBG Mobile for Android and iOS devices

PUBG Mobile was one of the most downloaded and played games in India before the ban.

Realistic graphics on the mobile screen, cross-platform compatibility, original PUBG experience, and an exciting Battle Royale mode made PUBG Mobile popular among the masses.

As Indian players await the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, here are some similar games.

5 free games PUBG Mobile alternatives for iOS and Android

#1 - Call Of Duty Mobile

COD Mobile features maps from COD Modern Warfare and Black Ops (Image via Call Of Duty, YouTube)

COD Mobile had a pompous launch in October 2019 and since then has crossed 500 million downloads. The game boasts multiplayer maps from the original COD, Modern Warfare, and Black Ops.

Battle royale has 100 players. Other modes include TDM, Frontline, Free-for-all, and many more. Undoubtedly, COD Mobile can give PUBG Mobile a run for its money.

Download it here.

#2 - Garena Free Fire

Free Fire BR is a quick 10-minute survival shooter. (Image via Wallpaperaccess)

Free Fire is the next name that pops up when players discuss battle royale or TDMs. The 10-minute survival shooter has realistic graphics that can be adjusted as per the device's capacity.

As players have only 49 other opponents, the matches are concluded quickly. Other modes include clash squads where 4v4 teams go head-to-head.

Download it here.

#3 - Immortal Soul: Black Survival

The goal is to defeat 9 others and be the last one standing. (Image via Steam)

Black Survival takes a step back from PUBG Mobile-style battle royale. The game is more focused on survival rather than shooting other players randomly. Black Survival takes 10 players to a mysterious island that has 22 areas.

To survive, players need to explore the island, craft or collect food, gear, weapons, and more. The goal is to be the last one standing.

Download it here.

#4 - World War Heroes: WW2 FPS

The game features 7 battle zones and 6 modes. (Image via Azur Interactive Games, YouTube)

The World War II backdrop will remind players of the COD series. The multiplayer shooting game features seven battle zones and six modes. The modes include: TDM, Capture the Flag, Death Match, and a custom mode too.

Along with 57 WWII-type weapons, players can operate their own tank. Players get to upgrade and customize their weapons.

Download it here.

#5 - Modern Strike Online: Free PvP FPS shooting game

Modern Strike features 14 multiplayer maps. (Image via Azur Interactive Games, YouTube)

FPS fanatics have already heard of this one. Modern Strike Online has five modes, including TDM, Deathmatch, Clan Wars, and Gun Wars. For the PvP mode, the game has 14 maps.

The FPS game also features Special Ops Mode and Plant the Bomb Battle. With over 50 weapons and customizations, this is a decent option under 1 GB.

Download it here.

Note: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

