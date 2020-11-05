5 best free multiplayer games like Among Us for Android devices

Among Us is a fast becoming one of the most famous multiplayer games that players can enjoy with their friends. The entertaining gameplay and the funny graphics make this title a popular choice with gamers.

Among Us is game which is all about crewmates finding the imposters in the group. Those who enjoy Among Us can check out the games below, which are some of the best multiplayer games that can be downloaded for free.

1. Ailment: space shooting pixelart game

Image Credits: Droid Gamers

The sci-fi ambience of this title will remind players of Among Us. This story of this title revolves around surviving till the end of the game and fighting off crewmates who have turned into enemies.

Players will like value this game as it can be played offline. Ailment: space shooting pixelart game has got a rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store and is appreciated for its graphics and gameplay.

Download it from here.

2. Noodleman.io – Fight Party Games

Image Credits: APKPure.com

Advertisement

This title can be played with multiple players online or over a local network. Noodleman.io has over 5 million downloads on the Google Play Store and is known for its absurd physics.

The funny characters and their shenanigans in this game will remind players of the characters of Among Us. The objective of the game is to knock out other players in order to be the last one standing.

Download it from here.

3. Werewolf Online

Image Credits: DeviantArt

Werewolf Online gives players the option to choose between good and evil, which is what makes it a unique title. The maximum number of players that can be involved in a match is 15.

Like Among Us, players will be required to identify the liar in the group. Players have to formulate various survival strategies to ensure that their team is the last one surviving.

Advertisement

Download it from here.

4. BombSqaud

Image Credits: Uptodown (YouTube)

This game is a compilation of various mini-games where players will have a fun time blowing their friends up. Like Among Us, BombSquad also provides players with simple and entertaining gameplay.

One of the best aspects of this title is that it can be played offline with a maximum of 8 players! This title has over 10 million downloads and a rating of 4.4 stars on Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

5. No One Escape

Image Credits: Jogos Android - Unique Games (YouTube)

In this game, players will be required to navigate a labyrinth and kill their enemies before getting killed, which makes it somewhat like Among Us. There is also a ticking clock that players will have to keep track of while playing.

Advertisement

No One Escape has different levels which are unique in their own way. Thie game, consisting of scary cartoon characters, also has survival elements like battle-royale games, which makes it even more entertaining.

Download it from here.