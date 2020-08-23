5 best free PC games like PUBG

Before PUBG made its entrance into the mobile gaming world and changed its landscape, it was a popular PC game. It still is. This battle royale game is all about surviving till the end. PUBG also gives you a variety of weapons to kill enemies.

If you are a fan of multiplayer battle royale games, then you can try out the ones that we have recommended below because who doesn't like having fun killing enemies in the company of friends.

The added advantage is that all these games are available for free. So what are you waiting for? Switch on your PC and go on a shooting spree!

Five best free PC games like PUBG

1. Apex Legends

Apex Legends (Image Credits: Electronic Arts)

With a futuristic backdrop, Apex Legends has some memorable characters that you can play as. Each one has a unique ability to help you defeat enemies.

This game is quite similar to PUBG, as you will have the chance to play with friends and build a strong team. Remember to use strategies and not always go for aggressive gameplay.

2. Fortnite

Fortnite (Image Credits: Business Insider)

Fortnite is also a popular battle royale game like PUBG, and can also be played on Android and iOS devices. There are 100 players in total who use tactics to win a match of survival.

The highlight of this game is the cartoonish characters that it offers. If you are afraid that you will be bored of playing the game, don't worry, as the developers come up with regular updates to give something new to players.

3. Ring of Elysium

Ring of Elysium (Image Credits: Wallpaper Cave)

Ring of Elysium will remind you of PUBG as it is a survival game. The gameplay involves making sure all your enemies on the Europa Island are dead.

Over and above saving yourself from enemies, you will also have to ensure that you stay away from the deadly volcanic ashes. This game will also provide you with potent weapons, so you need not feel intimidated by rivals.

4. Infestation: The New Z

Infestation: The New Z (Image Credits: Steam)

This game gives you an open world that you can scrounge in search of weapons and supplies. If killing zombies is your cup of tea, be assured that Infestation will satisfy your craving to kill these undead creatures.

There are many game modes that you can select and enjoy. Like PUBG, this game also comes up with updates from time to time and offers new skins to try out.

5. Islands of Nyne: Battle Royale

Islands of Nyne: Battle Royale (Image Credits: Steam Community)

If you love the Hunger Games movie trilogy, you will surely love this game. It has beautiful graphics that automatically draws you towards its great backdrop.

One of its best features is the score tracking and ranking system, which makes it even more competitive among friends. Islands of Nyne is also fast-paced, making it even more thrilling to play.