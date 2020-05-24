5 best games that can be played without sound in India

My Friend Pedro on PC is an absolute masterpiece My Friend Perdo on PC

5 Best PC Games That You Don't Sound to Enjoy

The advent of the AAA game has seen a steady rise in the production value of games all across the spectrum. Video games, now a fully-fledged industry that puts out products that destroy sales records in comparison to other entertainment properties such as movies, music, and books.

Games now include movie-level motion capture, top-quality voice recording, and impeccable sound design. Games these days look and sound like proper cinematic masterpieces.

It is imperative to have the sound on while playing competitive online shooters like COD and PUBG as players need to pay attention to the sound of their opponents.

However, there are plenty of games that cater to a particular bunch of gamers that tend to play games while listening to Podcasts or Music. Here is a list of games you can play without the sound on.

5) FIFA 20

The annual FIFA release by EA comes with a lot of anticipation from its loyal base that grab a copy each year. The FIFA games are essential to any football fan looking to take their favourite team to the finals of UCL or domestic leagues.

With popular game modes such as FUT, Seasons and Pro Clubs, FIFA 20 is always a good time with or without the sound on. Players can choose to play the game without the sound and listen to music or their favourite podcasts.

As it is a sports game and given that it is much better when you can hear the crowd roar as you net a screamer from outside the box, it is also great when you can listen to your favourite Kendrick Lamar song as you dribble past defenders.

Advertisement

4) XCOM 2

XCOM is a critically-acclaimed franchise in the turn-based tactics genre. It is by far the most popular game in the genre and has spawned various sequels and spin-offs. It is a franchise that has multiple installments that have all been critically-acclaimed games.

XCOM 2 is widely considered the best in the franchise and the player base enjoys spending countless hours eliminating the alien presence that is invading the planet. It is a slower paced game than first person shooters or hack n'slashers.

It is a game that requires tactical thinking and making chess-like moves that your opponent cannot anticipate. It is an exciting game that can lead to some of your favourite moments in gaming.

However, the game does not require sound as most of the gameplay is visual and sound will only enhance the experience. But, players also tend to listen to music or podcasts while playing the game as it can be a great relaxer.

3) F1 2019

There are rarely any other gaming experiences available that offer the exhilarating action of taking a Ferrari powered engine down the 3rd turn in Spa. F1 2019 is Codemaster's most polished game in the franchise.

Featuring all the 10 teams in F1 and including F2 Teams as well in the Career Mode, F1 2019 is a must have for all racing enthusiasts. A common way to play racing games such as F1 is to put on some of your favourite music while driving.

Although, it can be argued that the roar of the engine is one of the many reasons why people choose to play racing sims, the games are just as good without the sound on.

F1 2019 doesn't have much in the way of commentary, which is why it is always good to have some music on while playing the game.

4) LIMBO

LIMBO is a maserful 2D side-scroller that is still one of the most unique experiences in the whole of gaming. Players take control of a small child who must tread through a dark dimension that is both scary and beautiful at the same time.

Players must piece together the story themselves and find a way through its various puzzles. LIMBO is hands-down one of the coolest games of all-time.

The game's sound design is impeccable and offers an ethereal experience for anyone playing with the sound on.

However, as the game does not have any dialogue or important gameplay related sound cues, players can choose to play the game without the sound on and it will be just as good. LIMBO is one of the most unique and wonderful games that you can pick up.

5) My Friend Pedro

My Friend Pedro fulfills the fantasy of players who wanted a John Wick game, players take control of Pedro, a highly skilled assassin. The game utilises slow-motion and flips to recreate classic shooter moves that are jaw-dropping.

The game has a really cool soundtrack and players can choose to have the sound to enhance the experience. However, there is a community that plays the game without the sound while listening to the John Wick soundtrack to have a whole new experience of the game.

Listening to your favourite album while playing My Friend Pedro is a really cool experience.