5 best games where cheat codes are allowed in 2020

While cheat codes are dissipating from the gaming world, there are still a few games where they are still allowed.

Here are the best games in 2020 that support cheat codes.

Debolina Banerjee

Cheat codes in video games (Image Courtesy: terrangaming.blogpost.com)

Gamers already know how fun it is to play with cheat codes. However, cheat codes are slowly dissipating from the gaming world as developers are not keen on endorsing anyone who uses them to enjoy an added advantage over other players.

Having said that, there are still a host of games in which cheat codes are still allowed. In this article, we take a look at some of the best games in which you can still use cheat codes in 2020.

5 best games where cheat codes are allowed

#1 GTA 5

GTA 5 (Image Courtesy: Windows Report)

GTA 5 has a lot of cheat codes to offer to its players. From changing the weather to making cars fly, the game has a diverse range of cheat codes that players can try out for fun or for better gameplay.

#2 Call of Duty: Black Ops

Call of Duty: Black Ops (Image Courtesy: Steam)

Call of Duty: Black Ops players know how important it is to use cheat codes in the game sometimes. You can unlock all the levels and play according to your choice by using a particular cheat. However, keep in mind that using a few cheat codes will disable your achievements in the game.

#3 Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Image Courtesy: Business Insider)

Red Dead Redemption 2, which is the latest game by Rockstar Games and the prequel to Red Dead Redemption, offers quite a number of cheat codes. You can get access to various weapons and modes of transportations by using these cheat codes.

#4 Mario Kart

Mario Kart (Image Courtesy: The Verge)

Even though Mario Kart seems like the most unlikely game to have cheat codes, it has several such codes for players to use. Whether you're boosting your kart or reducing the effects of POW block, you can customise the gameplay as per your choice and enjoy!

#5 StarCraft 2

StarCraft 2 (Image Courtesy: KitGuru)

Using cheat codes in StarCraft 2 comes with a price as all your achievements in a particular campaign will get disabled and you will have to start a new one. Having said that, the cheats in this game are very easy to enter.