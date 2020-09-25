5 best games like Among Us on Android

Among Us has quickly become one of the most downloaded games on Android mobile phones recently. It is all the rage within the community, and PC and mobile gamers alike are having too much fun playing this multiplayer title where backstabbing and betrayal are everyday things.

If you’ve tried your hand at Among Us already and absolutely love the chance of betraying your friends and having them lose to you, then there are a few other titles that you can try playing.

Five best games like Among Us on Android

1) Spy Online

Spy Online is an exact clone of Among Us, but with lower-quality visuals and graphics. If you want to try something close to what the viral title from InnerSloth is like, you can choose to give Spy Online a try.

Its gameplay follows the same pattern: four to 12 players can begin their adventure on a space station, with one or more of your Crewmates being Impostors. The game revolves around finding the latter before they end up murdering you all.

2) Ludo King

The original game of deceit and betrayal, Ludo is a board game that we have fond memories of playing when we were young. And now, Ludo King is an online multiplayer game through which we can relive the nostalgia and play with our friends until we defeat them all.

While there are no impostors in the game, it is a lot like Among Us in the sense that you can enjoy winning against your pals in this local or online multiplayer title.

3) Werewolf Online

Werewolf Online is based on the popular party game called Werewolf, which features up to 16 players who can play together. One or more participants are chosen as the werewolves, while the rest are villagers.

When the night comes, the werewolves rise and begin their murderous frenzy. As the morning comes, the villagers left alive must figure out who is the Werewolf, before it kills them all. The aspect of staying clear of your friends-turned-foes, in case they turn out to be your doom, is what makes this title similar to Among Us.

4) Stick Fight

If instead of figuratively stabbing your friends in the back, you’d rather actually be killing them in a video game, then Stick FIght is the perfect alternative to Among Us. This title allows up to four players who can fight it out on more than 100 hilariously-designed maps.

With simplistic graphics and funny visuals, Stick Fight is a game you can easily enjoy with friends.

5) Hide Online

Hide Online is a whimsical multiplayer game in which players must either track and shoot the others, or hide throughout the map as random props.

Turn into any random object to hide — ranging from a bottle to a pan or a chair, and keep yourself safe from your friends, who will hunt you down and shoot you. Much like Among Us, this game can provide hours of thrilling multiplayer fun for you and your friends.

