Among Us is a game of deception that has gained a lot of popularity over the last few months. It revolves around imposter(s) trying to eliminate crew members off a flying spaceship.

This game is best enjoyed with friends, as it involves a lot of banter and required players to guess who the killer is. If you are a mobile gamer who finds Among Us entertaining, the list below contains some similar titles that you should try from the Google Play Store.

5 best games like Among Us on the Google Play Store

These are five of the best games like Among Us on the Google Play Store:

1. The Silent Age

Image Credits: Medium

This point-and-click adventured game is appreciated for its gripping story and simplicity. The puzzles that you have to solve in The Silent Age will remind you of the small tasks that you needed to complete in Among Us.

Even though the game has a very different tone and motive compared to Among Us, you will surely be drawn into playing it. This game has a great rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

2. Werewolf Online

Image Credits: DeviantArt

One of the best parts about this title is that it will give you the option to choose between good and evil. There can be a maximum of 16 players in one match.

It is similar to Among Us, in that you will be required to identify the liar in the group. You will also have to use various survival strategies to ensure that your team is the last one surviving.

Download it from here.

3. No One Escape

Image Credits: Jogos Android - Unique Games (YouTube)

This game is a lot like Among Us, in that you have to either kill or survive in a labyrinth. While playing, you will also have to keep track of the clock, which counts down the time.

There are different levels in this title, and each is unique in its own way. It will also remind you of battle-royale games, because your main motive will be to survive till the end.

Download it from here.

4. Who Is The Killer? Episode I

Image Credits: Google Play

The vibe of this title is very different from that of Among Us, but your ultimate goal will be to identify the killer, which is why it is in this list. If you grew up reading detective novels, you will surely like this game.

There are a total of 7 characters trapped in a castle, and one of them keeps dying with each passing day. Your duty will be to figure out the mystery and identify the killer before it is your turn to die.

Download it from here.

5. Noodleman.io – Fight Party Games

Image Credits: APKPure.com

You can play this title with your friends online, or over local network. With over 5 million downloads on the Google Play Store, the absurd physics of this game makes it even more addictive.

If you feel that the characters in Among Us are cute, you will find the silly characters of this title intriguing as well. You motive in the game will be to knock others out, and protect yourself from getting knocked out.

Download it from here.