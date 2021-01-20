5 best games like Animal Crossing in 2021

Animal Crossing is a famous social simulation game where players can interact with animals, all of who have human-like traits.

The title is very popular for its open-ended gameplay. When it comes to the mobile gaming platform, Android owners can enjoy Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. Players who are in search of more games like Animal Crossing can take a look at the list below.

5 best Android games like Animal Crossing in 2021

These are five of the best Android games like Animal Crossing:

1. Animal Rescue – Pet Shop and Animal Care Game

Image via Digital Glance (YouTube)

Players can spend their time around animals, just like they did in Animal Crossing. Players have the objective of saving abandoned animals and bringing them to their pet shop.

Players will have to search for clues and then help animals in need. This title has got a million downloads and a rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

2. Harvest Town

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

Like Animal Crossing, players have freedom to lead their own social life. Players can build their farmhouse, raise farm animals and even go on adventures.

The game also has an interesting storyline that the players can indulge in. The pixelated graphics and character designs draw in appreciation from players.

Download it from here.

3. Animal Camp: Healing Resort

Image via New Android Games (YouTube)

Players will get to interact with many animals, the same way they did in Animal Crossing. They can involve themselves in simple activities, like camping, cooking, fishing, growing crops, etc.

Players will need to step into the shoes of a resort owner and will then have to take the responsibility of running the resort successfully. The game takes up minimal space and is compatible with low-end Android devices.

Download it from here.

4. Animal Village – Forest zoo & pet evolution games

Image via Must Have Games (YouTube)

There are various adorable animals that the players will encounter in this title, like they did in Animal Crossing. The primary duty of the players will be to rescue the animals and restore the tiny village.

Players can create their own Magic Forest Zoo and play with various animals there. Players can download this title for free and enjoy it without an internet connection.

Download it from here.

5. Tour of Neverland

Image via Gaming Mobile (YouTube)

Players can engage in various farming activities, like they did in Animal Crossing. There are over 30 kinds of crops and livestock that they can unlock as the game proceeds.

From snorkelling to exploring mines, there are a wide range of activities that players can engage in while playing this title. This title has got a great rating of 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.