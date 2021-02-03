Animal Crossing is a social simulation game which allows players to interact with various animals with human-like responses. The open-ended gameplay of this title is loved by many players around the world.

Animal Crossing is primarily a Nintendo game, which is also available on Android. Players who do not have a great computer can enjoy the following games like Animal Crossing.

5 best games like Animal Crossing for low-end PCs in 2021

These are five of the best games like Animal Crossing compatible with low-end PCs:

1. A Short Hike

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Gamers will surely be reminded of the serene ambience of Animal Crossing when they play this title. Players have to step into the shoes of a hiker and explore the mountainous terrains offered.

Players can interact with fellow hikers, swim, fish, and take in the beautiful landscapes. This title is a good choice for beginners, as it is very easy to play.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows 7 SP1+ (or later)

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core at 2 GHz or better

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel Graphics 4400 or better

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 400 MB available space

Download it from here.

2. Stranded Sails – Explorer of the Cursed Island

Image via TrueAchievements

This game gives players the opportunity to build a life on an island, just like they did in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The open-world map offered by the game allows players to explore the island.

Players can set up camp and engage in farming activities. The game has an engaging storyline and a lot of side-quests.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows 7/8/10

Processor: Dual-Core: 2Ghz

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: 512MB

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Storage: 4000 MB available space

Download it from here.

3. Stardew Valley

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Like Animal Crossing, this title offers heart-warming and relatable characters that players can develop a healthy friendship with. Players can sell livestock and crops to earn money in the game.

There are also simple activities related to farming that players would enjoy in this farming-simulation title. Players can also explore the pixelated countryside if they get bored of farming.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows Vista or greater

Processor: 2 Ghz

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: 256 mb video memory, shader model 3.0+

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: 500 MB available space

Download it from here.

4. Castaway Paradise

Image via 1BrokeGamerGirl (YouTube)

This title allows players to build their life on a tropical island and has a lot of fun activities that they can enjoy. Like Animal Crossing, players can go fishing or catch bugs in this game.

Players can also engage in farming activities, through which they can grow fresh crops. In exchange for rewards, players can go on quests with the interesting villagers in the island.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows XP

Processor: 512 mhz

Memory: 512 MB RAM

Graphics: DirectX or OpenGL compatible card

Storage: 150 MB available space

Download it from here.

5. Forager

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Players will have to gather, collect, and manage various resources that the game offers, like they did in Animal Crossing. This 2D open-world game has many puzzles to solve and secrets to uncover.

Players get the option to buy land and explore it, so as to expand their bases. As the players progress through the game, they can learn exciting skills and abilities.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows XP and above

Processor: 1.2Ghz

Memory: 1024 MB RAM

Graphics: 512MB

Storage: 200 MB available space

Download it from here.

