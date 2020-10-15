5 best games like Assassin's Creed but with better graphics

The Assassin's Creed franchise is almost unrecognisable from its original games, which are open-world titles that only flirt with certain elements from the RPG genre.

In 2020, the Assassin's Creed franchise is a full-blown RPG, complete with level-based progression and combat as well as an insane number of side missions.

While this shift has divided the fanbase, many would agree that this is a bold new direction for the franchise. The games might have drawn a ton of criticism but have a dedicated fanbase that appreciates the new direction. The games are absolute visual treats, with few ever coming close to the draw distances of Odyssey.

Here are 5 games that stack up well against the Assassin's Creed franchise.

5 best games like Assassin's Creed with arguably better graphics

1) Ghost of Tsushima

One of the more recent titles in the Sony exclusive library, Ghost of Tsushima on the PS4 is arguably the best-looking game in this console generation. The game doesn't just take full advantage of the PS4 hardware to deliver excellent graphics but it is helped tremendously by its art style and immaculate lighting.

Ghost of Tsushima is testament to the value of a great art-style and a sense of identity when it comes to the visuals. The game doesn't look like anything ever seen before and even pays homage to the origins of Samurai movies as well as the works of Akira Kurosawa.

Ghost of Tsushima is simply unmatched when it comes to visual flair and is arguably the best-looking game in a year that has delivered one knockout game after another. The game will be looked back on with extreme fondness and as one that truly unlocked the potential of the PS4's hardware.

2) Horizon Zero Dawn

To many, Horizon Zero Dawn is the evolution of the gameplay structure made popular by Ubisoft and the Assassin's Creed franchise. It features the similar gameplay loop of uncovering parts of the map by climbing certain structures as well as the hack and slash/stealth mechanic.

Horizon Zero Dawn is a comprehensive action RPG with an emphasis on great storytelling and has all the makings of a fantastic open-world game. The game, previously an exclusive on the PS4, saw a wider release on PC, much to the joy of the gaming community.

Players could now truly experience the visual and technical brilliance of Horizon Zero Dawn on majorly powerful PC hardware. The game is absolutely stunning in every frame and will leave players with their jaws dropped to the floor.

3) The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3 was probably the most seminal entry in the Action/RPG genre in decades. The game introduced a whole new level of content to the genre, previously only seen in western RPGs like the Elder Scrolls franchise.

The game maintained its emphasis on telling a powerful and captivating story and was responsible for a major shift in the industry.

The Witcher 3 raised the bar for what players could expect from AAA games, with not just a great base game but also 2 DLCs that could rival any standalone titles in the industry.

Visually, the game never fails to impress and when paired with powerful hardware, it is nothing short of breathtaking.

4) Metro Exodus

A slight deviation from the standard AC formula but maintaining its core principles by being an open-world game with a strong emphasis on exploration and freedom, Metro Exodus might just be the most criminally underrated game of this generation.

The Metro franchise had largely been a linear affair but decided to go the open-world way with Exodus, and it paid off in a massive way. The game is as captivating as the previous games in terms of story, and some would say it surpasses the previous entries in the franchise in that respect.

Metro Exodus is an absolute joy from start to end, and players will end up with melted graphics cards if the settings are pushed to ultra as the game is simply gorgeous.

5) Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Shadow of the Tomb Raider might not be as open as some of the other games on this list but it is one heck of a title. With several options available to the player in terms of their approach to combat and stealth, this is perhaps the most comprehensive title in the new rebooted series.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is absolutely gorgeous in parts and is a superb visual treat. The game might lack the vast maps of Odyssey or Origins but it has a strong sense of identity.

The game isn't looking to challenge the giants of the industry such as Assassin's Creed and instead aims to deliver a well-crafted and polished experience.