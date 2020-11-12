Ubisoft seems to have breathed new life into their AAA games with Watch Dogs Legion and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Released on November 10, Assassin's Creed Valhalla has received favorable reviews from critics and has been received positively by the audience as well.

But if you haven't been able to get your hands on the newest Assassin's Creed or desire an open-world experience that's similar, there are still plenty of great games you can play. This list of similar games will allow you to brush up on your Viking and Norse lore or simply go through an expansive open-world with great combat mechanics.

5 best games like Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

1) Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

PS Plus subscribers are in luck as Middle-Earth: Shadow of War will be available for free this month. The game is an excellent open-world title with a combat system that has players coming back to it again and again.

The combat takes a lot of inspiration from games such as the Batman Arkham series but introduces enough originality for it not to be derivative. However, the game's biggest winner comes in the form of the Nemesis system.

There has been a lot of talk surrounding this gameplay system and many games, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla have attempted a version of it. Essentially, each Orc enemy the player meets in the game will have a long-running relationship with the player and the results during their combat encounter will affect the entire ranking of the army.

2) God of War

If the God of War franchise has taught the gaming community anything so far, it is that the best way to acquaint yourself with mythology is to murder a couple of gods. In the most recent God Of War, Kratos goes head-to-head against some of the most vicious and powerful gods from Norse Mythology in a beautifully told story.

While not exactly an open-world title like recent Assassin's Creed games, God Of War does have a semi open-world map with a sense of non-linearity to it all. The combat is front and center like always, and it is possibly one of the best games on the PS4.

The game gives players plenty of different attacks that they can combine to create a unique combo and the combat simply never gets dull. On top of that, the game tells an extremely emotional and powerful story. While it may not be mechanically similar to Assassin's Creed games, it is still well worth a play.

3) Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

If it is Viking lore the players seek, then look no further than Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. One of the most talked-about games during the times of its release, Hellblade is one of the most unique games players can pick up.

The game puts players in the thick of things as Senua who must journey into Hel and recover the soul of her loved one. What follows is a grueling and terrifying journey into Senua's broken psyche and the spectral forces of Vikings.

The game does a great job of portraying Norse mythology and lore in a uniquely terrifying yet beautiful way and delivers one of the most powerful conclusions in gaming history.

4) Assassin's Creed: Odyssey

To get ready for your Viking adventure in Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, it might do the player some good to get a feel of the RPG-style gameplay that the series has adopted in recent times.

Players who have been away from the Assassin's Creed series for a while might find themselves taking some time to adjust to the game's mechanics. Odyssey also does a great job of familiarizing players with the kind of gameplay loop the series introduced with Origins.

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey is also a fantastic open-world title that will surely leave players with hours and hours of exploration because of its staggering scale and size. The game will take upwards of 50 hours for players to complete on a standard playthrough.

5) The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3's influence on the current AAA RPG genre cannot be understated. It has been the standard against which all major open-world titles are compared to and rightfully so.

The game not only manages to tell a story of epic proportions that hits home emotionally but also provides polished gameplay. Every system and mechanic in The Witcher 3 work in tandem and the game ends up feeling flawless.

The Witcher 3 is simply one of the best open-world RPGs one can pick up today, and it is surely one of the greatest games ever made. Assassin's Creed fans who haven't played this are in for a treat.