Watch Dogs Legion PC official system requirements, release date, plot and more

Watch Dogs Legion is an upcoming action-adventure videogame developed by Ubisoft Toronto. The game is slated to be launched on 29 October 2020 across platforms including the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC.

Players who buy Watch Dogs Legion on current generation consoles will get a free upgrade for the next-gen console.

Watch Dogs Legion is a sequel to 2016's Watch Dogs 2, released on PS4, Xbox One and PC. For those who don't know, just like its predecessors, Watch Dogs Legion is a sandbox game whose gameplay is complemented by different hacking skills, parkour and combat.

Watch Dogs Legion is an ambitious title from Ubisoft Toronto which offers no fixed main character. According to the developers, almost all NPCs available in the game world can be recruited and used as playable characters.

Watch Dogs Legion PC official system requirements

Image Credit: Ubisoft

Unlike other traditional PC system requirements where we simply get the minimum and recommended system requirements for a game, Ubisoft has revealed detailed system requirements that are required to run the game in different settings.

Watch Dogs Legion is a graphically demanding game which requires high-end RTX cards to run at max settings. Here are the official system requirements for Watchdogs Legions, as per Ubisoft:

Watch Dogs Legion system requirements for 1080p / Low Settings

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 290X

VRAM: 4 GB

RAM: 8 GB

Storage Space: 45 GB

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

Watch Dogs Legion system requirements for 1080p / High Settings

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480

VRAM: 6 GB

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space: 45 GB

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

Watch Dogs Legion system requirements for 1440p / High Settings

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060S or AMD Radeon RX 5700

VRAM: 8GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space: 45 GB

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

Watch Dogs Legion system requirements for 4K / Ultra Settings

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon VII

VRAM: 11 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space: 45 GB (+ 20 GB HD Textures Pack)

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

Watch Dogs Legion system requirements for Ray Tracing On - 1080p / High Settings

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

VRAM: 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space: 45 GB

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

Watch Dogs Legion system requirements for Ray Tracing On - 4K / Ultra Settings

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

VRAM: 11 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

Storage Space: 45GB (+20 GB HD Textures Pack)

Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

Watch Dogs Legion Plot/Story

Watch Dogs Legion focuses on the London branch of a hacker group called DedSec as they attempt to liberate the city from its dystopian surveillance state by recruiting allies from London's inhabitants.

Watch Dogs Legion Nvidia DLSS & A GeForce RTX Bundle

Image Credit: Ubisoft

A few days ago, Nvidia announced a Watch Dogs Legion and RTX 30 series bundle. Players who buy the new RTX 30 series graphics card or who buy a pre-built PC [selected retailers] with RTX 30 series GPU will get a code of Watch Dogs Legion for free along with a 1-year subscription of GeForce Now.

The Watch Dogs Legion bundled with RTX 30 series cards comes with special digital items including:

Cthulhu Mask Skin

Golden King Pack, which features a Lux Car Skin, Uneasy Lies Mask Skin, and Serpent Sisters Gun Skin.

For more information on Watch Dogs Legion and RTX 30 series bundle, click here.

Ubisoft describes Nvidia's DLSS technology and what it brings to the game,

Watch Dogs: Legion will support NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), a feature supported by NVIDIA’s entire line of GeForce RTX GPUs. Powered by AI processors called Tensor Cores, DLSS uses a deep-learning neural network to process images, letting players run high-resolution, high-detail graphics at higher framerates.

