If you love sci-fi games, then you must have played BioShock. This first-person shooter game is known for its brilliant storytelling, unique characters, cyber-cool graphics, and engaging soundtrack.

BioShock has the ability to engage its players in its narrative gameplay. So, if you want to play games that have the same vibe as BioShock, here are a few of them that you can try out.

5 best games like BioShock

Here are five of the best games that you should try out if you liked BioShock:

Metro series

Metro 2033 (Image courtesy: Pinterest)

Like BioShock, Metro 2033 is also a sci-fi game. In this game, you will travel to a post-apocalyptic Russia and get involved in some serious action in the Metro tunnels of the country. You will also have weapons to defend yourself against humans as well as supernatural creatures.

Step into the shoes of Artyom and get mixed up in the riot between the Nazis and the Communists, only to discover supernatural secrets that can potentially wreak havoc in an already war-torn country.

Advertisement

We Happy Few

We Happy Few (Image courtesy: Wallpaperflare)

Set in the 1960s, We Happy Few is about a dystopian society that is on the verge of collapsing due to excessive use of drugs. If you play this game, you will surely find a few similarities to BioShock.

The action survival game, which has a series of horror elements, can be played better if you depend more on stealth than action.

SOMA

SOMA (Image Courtesy: PC Game Wallpapers)

Since SOMA takes place in an underwater research station, you will get BioShock vibes quite often while playing it.

SOMA is based a little on stealth but it is wise to engage with enemies to set the tone of the game. It might take away from the fun, but you can always choose the 'Easy' mode in the game to make the deadly creatures harmless.

Prey

Prey. (Image courtesy: Wallup.net)

In terms of gameplay and mechanics, this game is very similar to BioShock. As you explore the space station in which the game is based, you will be reminded of exploring Rapture in BioShock.

The game has a lot of replay value and you can experiment with different approaches till you find the one that suits you. You can trick your enemies in different ways and you can also have telepathic powers, which will definitely help you in defeating your enemies.

System Shock 2

System Shock 2. (Image courtesy: sfwallpaper)

Coming from the developers of BioShock, this game has a lot of features that BioShock has, like heavy action and survival horror elements. It is believed that this game inspired BioShock in a lot of ways.

On top of supernatural powers, you also have many weapons that you can use to defeat your enemies. The game also has great role-playing mechanics and cyber-savvy aesthetics that will surely impress you.