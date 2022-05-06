5 best games like COD Mobile for iOS devices (2022)

Call of Duty: Mobile (COD Mobile) is known for its graphic quality and in-game variety, making it stand out among other smartphone games. It is easily one of the best multiplayer games available that offer battlefield thrills in several in-game modes, including Battle Royale and Multiplayer.

COD Mobile works quite efficiently on most mid-range Android smartphones, with minor stutters. However, in the case of iOS and iPadOS, Call of Duty: Mobile provides an elite-level mobile gaming experience if players enable high-end settings for graphics and frame rate.

COD Mobile: The best alternatives for the game in Apple's App Store (2022)

Players can find several in-game features like BR classes, Operator skills, Scorestreaks, and weapon customizations. Apart from that, players can also spot various maps from other Call of Duty titles that make COD Mobile more popular among fans.

Other games are available in the App Store that can prove to be an excellent alternative for Call of Duty: Mobile. Here's a look at them.

1) Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

FFVII: The First Soldier is quite unique due to RPG-like elements (Image via SQUARE ENIX Co., Ltd.)

One of the recent releases from SQUARE ENIX, FFVII: The First Soldier, serves as a prequel to the famous 1997 RPG, Final Fantasy VII. FFVII: The First Soldier is a pretty unique BR shooter that borrows RPG-like elements from the original game.

During a match, gamers can summon various monsters for assistance and use different spells and power-ups for tactical advantage. Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier also involves the use of swords alongside guns, which is quite interesting.

2) PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular BR games (Image via Krafton)

The second entry on this list is PUBG Mobile, which ranks among the most famous battle royale games for AOS and iOS. The shooter game has received immense love due to its realistic gameplay. PUBG Mobile also supports decent game physics and gun mechanics.

Much like PUBG: Battlegrounds, its mobile adaptation also offers several game modes, but its Battle Royale is wildly popular. Along with the Classic BR matches, players can also witness the arrival of several collectibles and themed modes during various collaborative events.

3) New State Mobile

New State Mobile (Image via Krafton)

The latest title in the PUBG Universe, New State Mobile, aims to offer a futuristic Battlefield experience. Although the graphics style seems akin to PUBG Mobile, the previous entry on this list, New State's unique gadgets and futuristic setting make this PUBG variant a little bit unique and better.

Apart from the several similarities with PUBG Mobile, the New State version has many additional animations and VFX that enhance the gameplay's allure. However, the resource requirement also upscales for New State Mobile due to better graphics.

4) Garena Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX boasts better graphics than Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Another impressive alternative for COD Mobile for iOS is the MAX variant of Garena Free Fire, which developers launched in September 2021. The game boasts plenty of character skills and pet abilities, which one can use during a game.

Thus, Free Fire MAX is a decent shooter game based on strategies despite its underwhelming graphics quality. Moreover, players can enjoy BR and CS modes or create a match as per their preferences in the custom rooms.

5) Apex Legends Mobile

Another appropriate alternative for COD Mobile is Apex Legends Mobile, the standalone adaptation of Respawn Entertainment's popular BR game. Thus, like COD Mobile, the Apex Legends adaptation also brings a plethora of features from its PC/console counterparts.

Players can witness several advanced weapons and gadgets over futuristic yet-abandoned maps. One can also enjoy immersive gameplay with exceptional mechanisms. However, the game is unavailable globally and is expected to launch later this month.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's own opinion.

