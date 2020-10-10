Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a battle-royale game which features funny cartoonish characters. The game itself is segregated into different rounds and mini-games, all of which promote teamwork.

This game is available on both PCs and console platforms. If you have already played it and are looking for more games like Fall Guys to play along with your friends, the list below is meant for you.

5 best games like Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout for PC

These are the five best PC games like Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout:

1. Among Us

Image Credits: Steam

As far as the gaming community goes, this game is the talk of the town right now. Like Fall Guys, this game boasts funny animated characters, and is best enjoyed with friends.

The gameplay of Among Us is simple. There can be a maximum of 10 players in a match, each of which lasts about 10 minutes. You will be assigned the role of either an Imposter or a Crewmate.

If you are a Crewmate, you will have a set of tasks to complete. If you are an Imposter, you will have to kill the crewmates before they vote you out.

Download it from here.

2. Celeste

Image Credits: Steam

If you are looking for a little bit of motivation to get your mojo back, you can try out this game. This title is appreciated for its characters and rich soundtrack.

The game revolves around a girl Madeline, who has to climb a mountain named Celeste. You will have to step into her shoes, fight demons, and overcome the obstacles in your way.

The challenges in this game will remind you of the mini-games in Fall Guys. If the challenges seem too difficult for, you can activate Assist Mode in the game as well.

Download it from here.

3. Borderlands 3

Image Credits: GameSpot Trailers (YouTube)

This game is a lot more action-centric than Fall Guys. The graphics and the animation of the title will definitely impress you.

It is a first-person shooter that you can enjoy along with your friends. You can take on the variety of main and side quests that the game offers.

Your mission will be to defend your home from enemies belonging to different parts of the galaxy. This is a game that you should definitely try out, as Borderlands 3 is rated 9/10 on Steam.

Download it from here.

4. Overcooked! 2

Image Credits: Humble Bundle

This game is all about teamwork and having fun. So, if you have nothing important to do and just wanna hang out, invite your friends to take part in this cooking simulator game.

There are multiple levels in the game, a lot of which feel like the mini-games in Fall Guys. You will have to overcome several obstacles along the way, as they attempt to complicate your cooking process.

There can be a total of 4 players in one team. The title features a lot of yummy dishes, ranging from pastas to burritos. If you are hungry however, it is probably best to stay away from Overcooked 2.

Download it from here.

5. Human: Fall Flat

Image Credits: Microsoft

The animated characters in this game might remind you of the cartoonish figures represented in Fall Guys. The gameplay of this title is very easy to grasp for beginners as well.

Your main duty will be to solve various puzzles. The protagonist of the game is Bob, who you can customize as per your wish.

The levels are unique in its own way, and you will surely have fun completing them. The game has sold over 5 million copies, and is available on multiple gaming platforms.

Download it from here.