5 best games like Fortnite on Google Play Store and Apple's App Store

Fortnite is one of the most famous battle royale games in the world and was initially available on all devices.

However, the game has now been removed from Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store in what is viewed as an act of retaliation against Epic Games' recent decision to add a new 'Direct Payment' option to the battle royale on both Android and iPhone devices.

Epic Games' move was seen as an attempt to avoid the proceeds taken by Apple and Google via their own official stores.

With the newest developments in mind, we have compiled a list of alternative games that you can play instead of Fortnite.

Best games like Fortnite on Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Here are five of the best games like Fortnite that you can download from the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store:

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile (Image Courtesy: Somag News)

PUBG Mobile needs no introduction. The battle royale sensation has gained immense popularity over the last few years and continues to rake in new users every day.

In this game, 100 players, comprised of AI bots and real users, land on an island to look for weapons and eliminate one another. The last person standing is then declared as the winner. It has both single-player and multiplayer modes where you can play as a part of a dual team or a squad of four members.

Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile Image Courtesy: Tech Times)

Call of Duty was already a well-known video-game series before it made its way into the smartphone world. The mobile version of the game, COD Mobile, has become equally as popular as the original series, with its 100-player battle royale mode currently the most popular mode among players.

This battle royale game has a variety of weapons that you can use, and multiple characters that you can customise.

Garena Free Fire

Free Fire (Image Courtesy: Digit)

Garena Free Fire is another popular battle royale game which has similar game mechanics as Fortnite and PUBG Mobile. Instead of 100 players, however, the game puts 50 players on an island, and a match lasts for a much shorter time.

Knives Out

Knives Out (Image Courtesy: Uptodown, YouTube)

Knives Out is a game of survival where you have to kill your enemies before they kill you. There are five members per team, and you would have to cooperate with your teammates to win this game.

There are many guns that you can use in Knives Out, with a few vehicles also available for you to travel from one part of the map to the other.

Rules of Survival

Rules of Survival (Image Courtesy: Pinterest)

Rules of Survival pits 120 players against one another in a classic battle royale format. Its gameplay is very similar to other games of the genre as you would have to jump from an aeroplane in an island and look for weapons to defeat your enemies. While some matches are entertaining to play, some might be boring and slow-paced.