Fortnite Mobile was released in March 2018 after the global success of the game on other platforms. The switch to the mobile platform was a hit, and many players could play the game on the go on their mobile devices.

However, the game's smooth functioning was disrupted after tech giants Google and Apple banned Epic Games from their application stores. The controversy made installing Fornite on Android a tricky and impossible task on iOS.

The good news is that there are many other brilliant games similar to Fortnite that players can enjoy.

5 best games like Fortnite Mobile under 500 MB in 2021

Battlelands Royale

Image via blue stacks

Battlelands Royale looks like a combination of PUBG and Fortnite Mobile. Futureplay Games develop it. The game offers short matches that last close to five minutes and involve 32 players. Similar to Fortnite, it has cartoony visuals with interesting weapon choices like miniguns and bazookas.

Pixel’s Unknown Battle Ground

Image Credits: APKPure.com

As the name suggests, Pixel’s Unknown Battle Ground mimics PUBG Mobile. Azur Interactive Games Limited develops the game. It has similar visuals to PUBG with pixilated graphics but offers the concept of battle royale in the game. Players land on specific maps, loot resources, and fight to survive.

AXE.IO - Brutal Survival Battleground

Image Credits: APKPure

Crescent Moon Games developed AXE.IO. It features a small battle arena with a team of knights. Visually, the game includes cartoon-style graphics, which look very similar to the Epic Games creation. Players use axes to hit other players and continue to dominate till victory.

Guns Royale

Image via apkpure.com

Developed by Wizard Games Incorporated, Guns Royale is a typical battle royale game. It features pixilated graphics and cartoon-like visuals. The game has an Augmented Reality mode, which can be enabled through the main menu. The new mode gives players a fresh perspective on fighting in-game and enjoying time with friends.

Warriors.io - Battle Royale Action

Image via qooapp

Casual Azur Games developed Warriors.io. The game features tiny warrior characters who fight using miniguns and other cool weapons to survive till the end. The visuals are like Fortnite with a battle royale experience.