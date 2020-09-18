5 best games like GTA 5 for free download on Android

The impact that the GTA franchise has had on the gaming industry is undeniable. Players have been fascinated with the series ever since GTA III burst onto the scene with a fully-realised and well-detailed open world in 3D.

The games industry has evolved by leaps and bounds since then, and the open-world genre has almost become the industry standard. Open-world games are beloved across the board and are undeniably the most popular genre in modern-day AAA games.

The size and scale of the open-world game largely restrict the genre to the console or the PC. However, mobile phone hardware has also grown by leaps and bounds to support larger and more detailed games, which is why many of the games from the GTA franchise have made their way over to mobile platforms.

Therefore, if you're looking to revel in the open-world violence, mayhem and chaos akin to the GTA franchise on your mobile phone, these are 5 of the best free alternatives.

5 best games like GTA for free download on Google Play Store

5) Gangs Town Story

Despite the odd name, Gangs Town Story is honestly a good game when you're looking to whip out your phone for some quick mayhem and chaos. The game's visuals are rudimentary at best but are functional enough to not be a huge obstruction to the enjoyment of the game.

Gangs Town Story has a ton of weaponry that the player can use in a variety of ways to cause chaos in the game's open world. While it won't be challenging the GTA franchise on the Android in terms of complexity and depth of gameplay, it is still a good experience.

Given that the game is available for free on Android devices, it doesn't leave much room for complaint.

4) Six Guns Showdown

Some may have unjustly called the Red Dead Redemption franchise "GTA but Western". However, they are vastly different games but with a core open-world structure. Six Guns Showdown shares a lot of aesthetical similarities with Red Dead Redemption, given its Western setting.

Six Guns is some of the most fun gunslinging action one can have on their mobile phones. However, the game has a lot of potential for improvement, especially in the responsiveness of touch controls.

Having said that, Six Guns is still a lot of fun, and its addictive combat doesn't seem to get tiring even after hours upon hours of gameplay.

3) MadOut2 Big City Online

There seems to be a trend of odd titles not doing justice to the fun games that are on Google Play Store. MadOut2 Big City Online is one such game that is a whole lot of fun.

It is an online experience that is available for free on Google Play Store with all the open-world goodness akin to the GTA franchise. The game lets players truly harness their inner chaotic selves with a large arsenal of weapons and vehicles.

MadOut2 is one of the best open-world games that one can play on Android devices.

2) Dude Theft Wars

Dude Theft Wars clearly pokes fun and is somewhat a satire of the GTA franchise. The game offers a whimsical art style combined with similarly odd but charming gameplay that never seems to get tiring. Dude Theft Wars is some of the most fun one can have on their mobile devices.

The game is in first-person, thus, adding a bit of immersiveness to the game, more so than a lot of the other open-world games on the platform.

1) Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

The Gangstar franchise is one of the most long-running franchises on the mobile game platform. The series is popular on Android devices with multiple games in the series.

Gangstar Vegas might just be the most polished and responsive open-world game experience on the platform. Taking a lot after the GTA franchise, Gangstar Vegas offers players the same level of criminal chaos and mayhem as its inspiration.

The game is available for free on Google Play Store but you wouldn't be able to tell, given the game's extraordinary polish and brilliant visuals.