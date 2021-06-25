5 best games like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang to play on Android Devices

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang brought in good times for the Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) games on mobile phones. With tactical gameplay, high graphics, and memorable characters, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is everything a gamer can ask for.

It made a great impact, notably in Southeast Asian countries. However, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang was one of the games banned in India along with PUBG Mobile due to data privacy issues.

For Android users, some other amazing options are available in the MOBA category.

Games similar to Mobile Legends: Bang Bang for Android devices

1) Arena of Valor

Arena of Valor is the next big name in MOBA games. It is a relatively new game in the field, but it has dozens of interesting characters. The game features 1v1, 3v3, and 5v5 battles.

The matches can take up to 10 minutes. Some characters can be bought through in-app purchases. Also, players have to sign up through Facebook.

2) League of Legends: Wild Rift

League of Legends is already an established name in the PC MOBAs. With over 150 champions, stunning graphics, and intricate gameplay, League of Legends is undoubtedly one of the best MOBAs.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of the final version on the Play Store. The game is available for pre-registration.

3) Brawl Stars

Fans of Clash of Clans will definitely like Brawl Stars. This is because the game is developed by Supercell. Brawl Stars is on the lighter side of the MOBA genre.

The gameplay is simple, unlike Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and the 3v3 matches don't last more than a few minutes. There are also plenty of characters to unlock and choose from.

4) Vainglory

Vainglory was released in 2015, and it quickly became one of the most popular multiplayer online battle arenas. With 25 characters, it offers a decent selection.

The game has 5v5 matches that are available in a quick match (7-minute matches) or 25-minute long matches.

5) FOG: MOBA Battle Royale

FOG is a combination of fantasy-like characters and battle royale. Set in the Middle Ages, the game features Medieval weapons, dark fantasy realms, and magical elements. Also, the BR mode has 30 players competing to be the last one standing.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

