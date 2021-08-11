5 best games like PUBG Mobile for 2 GB RAM Android devices in August 2021

Since launching in 2017, PUBG Mobile has been crowned as one of the top Battle Royale games. It still enjoys a very active user base, with new players coming in every day.

PUBG Mobile is notable for the authentic 100-player BR matches and intense PvP battles. However, the game might be a bit laggy on Android devices with RAM under 2 GB.

Top five alternatives like PUBG Mobile for Androids with 2 GB RAM

1) Garena Free Fire

Free Fire has a 50-player Battle Royale (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Free Fire is a top BR and survival shooter game. Unlike PUBG Mobile, it has elaborate character customizations that lend it a casual vibe. Players can get outfits, gloo wall skins, weapon skins, emotes, and much more.

Free Fire has 50-player Battle Royale and 4v4 clash squad matches, apart from a decent collection of weapons.

2) ScarFall

ScarFall battle royale can be played offline (Image via ScarFall)

ScarFall is another excellent option for fans of Battle Royale titles. The game has a massive collection of weapons and great maps.

ScarFall can be played in FPS as well as TPS mode. Players can also take their games offline. Unlike typical battle royale matches, they respawn three times.

3) N.O.V.A. Legacy

N.O.V.A Legacy has an 8-player battle royale (Image via N.O.V.A. Legacy)

N.O.V.A Legacy belongs to Gameloft's notable N.O.V.A. series. The 47 MB game features an 8-player battle royale mode and a 4v4 TDM mode.

The original N.O.V.A. was known for its sci-fi settings and weapons, and this mobile game, too, features all its futuristic guns and characters.

4) Hero Hunters

Hero Hunters has over 100 in-game characters (Image via Hero Hunters)

Hero Hunters features a wide variety of characters that will remind players of Fortnite and Free Fire. They can recruit different heroes and form a powerful squad or go solo.

The game has a Gauntlet mode, Boss Raids, and Daily Events that users can participate in.

5) Infinity Ops

Infinity Ops has Cyberpunk-type settings (Image via Infinity Ops)

Infinity Ops goes beyond BR and shooting. It has features like jetpacks and anti-gravity jumps that other games on this list might not have. This sci-fi shooter also has futuristic weapons like laser guns and plasma rifles.

Additionally, gamers can try out modes like TDM, Deathmatch, Hardcore and even create their own custom matches.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

