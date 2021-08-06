Fortnite Ariana Grande concert (August 6): Regional timings and everything to know before attending

The Fortnite Rift Tour with Ariana Grande is finally kicking off today. The long awaited live event will be happening over the next few days. All the leaks, the countdown timer and everything else has been leading up to one of the biggest events in Fortnite history. With the first concert set to debut in less than 12 hours, here's everything to know before attending.

Everything to know before attending Fortnite Rift Tour

In its latest blog, Epic Games wrote,

"From August 6-8, take a musical journey into magical new realities where Fortnite and Ariana Grande collide. Her spectactular show will air 5 different times. Dive into the Rift Tour."

Fortnite and Ariana are set to collide today with the first show kicking off at 6 p.m. EST. Here are some of the regional times for the upcoming event:

August 6 at 6:00 p.m. EST, 7:00 a.m. GMT+9, 8:00 a.m. GMT+10, 10:00 p.m. UTC, 12:00 a.m. GMT+2

August 7 at 2:00 p.m. EST, 3:00 a.m. GMT+9, 4:00 a.m. GMT+10, 6:00 p.m. UTC, 8:00 p.m. GMT+2

August 8 at 12:00 a.m. EST, 9:00 a.m. GMT+9, 10:00 a.m. GMT+10, 4:00 a.m. UTC, 6:00 a.m. GMT+2

August 8 at 10:00 a.m. EST, 11:00 p.m. GMT+9, 12:00 a.m. GMT+10, 2:00 p.m. UTC, 4:00 p.m. GMT+2

August 8 at 6:00 p.m. EST, 7:00 a.m. GMT+9, 8:00 a.m. GMT+10, 10:00 p.m. UTC, 12:00 a.m. GMT+2

There are challenges to complete before the Rift Tour, one of which involves attending the Rift Tour, for free rewards.

"Interact with the Rift Posters" rewards Rift-sterpiece spray

"Use an Alien Hologram Pad on top of the Party UFO" rewards Cloud Kitty emote

"Save the date in the Rift Tour tab and play a match" rewards Cosmic Cuddles Loading Screen

"Attend the Rift Tour" rewards Cuddly Cloudcruiser commemorative Umbrella

Epic Games recommends loading up Fortnite an hour early and entering the playlist for the event half an hour early. This allows for any lag or server issues to get resolved before players are in-game and to ensure they get a spot for the live event.

Rift Tour event. Image via Epic Games

Setting graphics settings to a higher level will enhance the visuals. Avoiding lag, which can be read about here, will also be helpful.

