Fortnite Rift Tour live event: Timings, how to join, venue, performances and everything else you need to know

The Fortnite Rift Tour is set to kick off in just a few days. The highly anticipated Fortnite live event, of which the in-game countdown timer is rapidly approaching, is set to be one of the biggest in the history of the game. Fortnite has done live concerts before but never an entire tour. Phase 1, which indicates that the tour consists of multiple phases, kicks off tomorrow, August 6, with Ariana Grande. Here's everything on the Fortnite Rift Tour.

First-look at Ariana Grande’s Fortnite skin + emote + pickaxe in-game 🔥 #RiftTour pic.twitter.com/V9zYy0ty3D — Ariana Today (@ArianaToday) August 3, 2021

Joining the Fortnite Rift Tour

"From August 6-8, take a musical journey into magical new realities where Fortnite and Ariana Grande collide. Her spectacular show will air five different times. Dive into the Rift Tour," is the official statement regarding the highly anticipated Fortnite live event. Here are the times for the Ariana Grande shows:

August 6 at 6.00 pm EST

August 7 at 2.00 pm EST

August 8 at 12.00 am EST

August 8 at 10.00 am EST

August 8 at 6.00 pm EST

Ariana Grande bundle (Image via Epic Games)

In order to join, Epic Games recommends that players load up Fortnite an hour prior, and the playlist will open half an hour early so that players have the opportunity to get in. There are also some challenges related to the Fortnite Rift Tour that will give players some cool rewards:

"Interact with the Rift Posters" rewards Rift-sterpiece spray

"Use an Alien Hologram Pad on top of the Party UFO" rewards Cloud Kitty emote

"Save the date in the Rift Tour tab and play a match" rewards Cosmic Cuddles Loading Screen

"Attend the Rift Tour" rewards Cuddly Cloudcruiser commemorative Umbrella

Little is known about the performers that may follow Ariana Grande other than a few rumored leaks. Juice WRLD is rumored to be a performer, as well as DaBaby given the leaked emote he has coming to the game; however, after recent comments, that may change.

One of the songs at the Rift Tour will be "Juice Wrld - Come & Go ft. Marshmello" — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 1, 2021

The venue is still unknown but will likely be revealed to players before the concert so they know where to go once they load into the event. It might not take place in a specific POI either.

