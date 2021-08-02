Fortnite Ariana Grande Concert: Start date, regional timings, free rewards, event venue, and more

The Fortnite Ariana Grande concert or the Rift Tour is just around the corner, and unlike previous concerts, this one spans all over the next weekend to give fans much more thrill and excitement. Naturally, this will also be when the Fortnite Ariana Grande Icon Series skin comes out.

Since the Rift Tour and the Fortnite Ariana Grande concert that begins on August 6 aren't one-off events, the timings are a little complex, involving multiple shows. Therefore, fans should know the detailed timings of the event in order to ensure they don't miss a show.

Apart from the event, there are multiple Rift Tour challenges that Fortnite players can complete before the Ariana Grande concert officially starts, in order to earn a variety of free rewards. Moreover, while the Fortnite Ariana Grande skin will burn a hole in the pockets of players, free-to-play players will receive a free glider just for attending the event.

Fortnite Ariana Grande Concert timings, skin, rewards, and more

Regional Timing

The Rift Tour will start on Friday, August 6 at 6PM ET and end on Sunday, August 8 at 6PM ET. Apart from these two shows for the Americas, there will be a global show on Saturday, August 7 at 2PM ET, an Asia/OCE show on Sunday, August 8 at 12AM ET (Sunday, August 8 at 9:30am IST), and an EU/ME show on Sunday, August 8 at 10AM ET (Sunday, August 8 at 2.00pm GMT).

Fortnite Ariana Grande concert regional timings (Image via Epic Games)

While the shows are divided on a regional basis, they are not region locked, and everyone can attend all the shows if they want. The different timings are to make it easier for fans all around the globe to attend the Fortnite Ariana Grande Concert. However, the rewards will only be available once, and there aren't multiple rewards for attending these shows.

Fortnite Ariana Grande Skin

The Fortnite Ariana Grande Icon Series skin comes out in the Item Shop on August 4 at 8 PM ET. Epic Games has decided to keep the skin a secret for now. However, to give fans an interesting sneak peek, they have released short footage of the Piggy Smallz Back Bling.

The Ariana Grande skin is going to be a cosmical version of the pop star in a sparkly silver dress with long pink hair. Almost all of the previous Fortnite Icon Series bundles have cost 1,500 V-bucks, and that is most likely going to be the price for the Ariana Grande bundle as well.

Rewards and Event venue

The Rift Tour will also include a series of challenges that players can complete in order to earn free rewards. These challenges will be under the Rift Tour tab in Fortnite and will be available between July 29th to August 8th.

Fortnite Ariana Grande Concert quest rewards (Image via Epic Games)

The 'Before the Tour' reward series includes Cosmic Cuddles Loading Screen (Art by Delicious Design League), Rift-sterpiece Spray, and Cloudy Kitty Emoticon.

Anyone who attends the Rift Tour will receive the Cuddly Cloudcruiser commemorative Umbrella. Apart from this, Fortnite Crew members will also get the Rainbow Cloudcruiser Umbrella, the Skye up High Loading Screen, and a Rift Tour-themed Banner.

Fortnite Crew Rift Tour rewards (Image via Epic Games)

Unfortunately, Epic Games has still not released the venue for the Fortnite Ariana Grande concert. However, given that it is termed the "Rift Tour," it could well take place all over the island.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod