5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 100 MB in 2022

PUBG Mobile Lite has been a well-known battle royale game in the Google Play Store for quite a long time. It has emerged as an excellent alternative to Garena Free Fire, primarily for users with low-end devices. PUBG Mobile fans can also go for the Lite variant if they don't own a fancy device.

However, to have a smoother experience with PUBG Mobile Lite, players need an Android smartphone with at least 2 GB RAM. Therefore, the ideal options for users who have entry-level smartphones are games under 100 MB.

They can go for copycat games or other FPS shooters available in the Play Store, like the ones listed below.

Best games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 100 MB (February 2022)

1) Battle Royale 3D - Warrior63

Download size: 66 MB

The game features a BR mode experience like PUBG Mobile Lite, where gamers will land on an island. After landing at the desired location, one will have to look for guns and other supplies to fight it out with enemies in a 15-minute match.

Like the other popular BR shooters, "Battle Royale 3D - Warrior63" also features the shrinking of safe space, known as poison circle.

Download: here.

2) PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game

Download size: 91 MB

"PVP Shooting Battle 2020" provides similar graphic design and gameplay as PUBG Mobile Lite, but in highly compressed quality. The BR mode and weapons are pretty comparable, but firing and moving can be a little buggy.

Players can also play offline in "PVP Shooting Battle 2020."

Download: here.

3) Royale Battle Survivor

Download size: 99 MB

Royale Battle Survivor is another BR game on this list that is meant for lower-end devices. The game offers a wide variety of weapons and other accessories that are useful on the battlefield. Players will have to strategize and survive the opponents to emerge as the sole winner.

Download: here.

4) Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

Download size: 75 MB

Like other games on this list, "Battle Royale: FPS Shooter" also has a primary BR mode. However, the game doesn't require manual shooting, making it relatively easy to handle. Additionally, the game has around 30 options in terms of firearms, while the matches are also reasonably fast-paced.

Download: here.

5) Desert survival shooting game

Download size: 93 MB

"Desert survival shooting game" is a decent option for a BR shooter, and players can find different vehicles, including a horse. Aside from the mode of transportation, the map is quite massive, and players can explore various locations during the fast-paced BR match.

Download: here.

Note: This list is not in a particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

