5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 150 MB on Google Play Store

PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the best games in the mobile battle royale genre. With good graphics and simple controls, the game is compatible with both high-end as well as low-end devices.

If you are a mobile gamer who is facing storage problems on your device, here are a few games that are similar to PUBG Mobile Lite and are below 150 MB in size:

5 best games under 150 MB on Google Play Store that are similar to PUBG Mobile Lite

1. Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game (Image Credits: APKPure.com)

Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game was developed by an Indian company called XSQUADS Game Team and has a rating of 4 stars on Google Play Store. Like PUBG Mobile Lite, this game is compatible with low-end devices.

This game has a variety of skins that players can use to customize their characters. It also has a good arsenal of weapons for players to choose from.

Size: 168 MB

Download the game from here.

2. Free Battle Royale Fire Force: Online & Offline

Free Battle Royale Fire Force: Online & Offline (Image Credits: APKPure.com)

The best part of Free Battle Royale Fire Force is that it can be played offline as well as online. The game also has a good rating of 4.2 stars on Google Play Store.

Free Battle Royale Fire Force has multiple game modes such as Squad Mode, Team Battle and more. The game has simple controls, so PUBG Mobile Lite players will not face any difficulty when playing it.

Size: 104 MB

Download the game from here.

3. Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63

Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63 (Image Credits: Uptodown, YouTube)

All the general rules of the battle royale genre apply to Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63. Players have to loot for supplies and weapons as soon as they land on the in-game island, just like they did in PUBG Mobile Lite.

However, the game’s map takes up an area of 4 km * 4 km, which is bigger than the size of PUBG Mobile Lite’s maps.

Size: 99 MB

Download the game from here.

4. Free Survival: fire battlegrounds

Free Survival: fire battlegrounds (Image Credits: APKPure.com)

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, the ultimate goal of players in Free Survival: fire battlegrounds is to survive till the end of the game.

Free Survival: fire battlegrounds can be played offline and offers its players an array of realistic weapons. This game has simple controls and can run smoothly on low-end devices.

Size: 119 MB.

Download the game from here.

5. Pixel Gun Mobile Shooter: BATTLE ROYALE Simulator

Pixel Gun Mobile Shooter: BATTLE ROYALE Simulator (Image: APKPure.com)

Players who love pixelated characters will surely enjoy Pixel Gun Mobile Shooter.

This game has an auto-shooting feature, which is a big advantage for players who are new to the battle royale genre. The controls are beginner-friendly, and the game takes up very little storage space.

Size: 34 MB

Download the game from here.

