5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite for 2GB RAM smartphones

PUBG Mobile Lite has acquired a massive player base in India. But, with the announcement of the PUBG Mobile Lite ban, many players were left shocked. The battle royale category has been very successful in the previous years.

Now, players are looking for the best alternatives for the game on different app stores. In this article, we discuss the five best games like PUBG Mobile Lite for 2GB RAM smartphones.

5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite:

#1 Free Fire:

Free Fire

The game, which is a top alternative for PUBG Mobile Lite, is Garena's Free Fire. Free Fire has smaller maps, which help players to get a fast-paced gameplay. A total of 50 players jump onto an island to battle it out to become the ultimate survivor and receive the Booyah title.

Download Free Fire here.

#2 ScarFall: The Royale Combat:

ScarFall battle royale game

If you are looking for a game with high-quality graphics and good shooting mechanisms, then ScarFall is the ultimate choice for you. The game has a very interactive interface, and players can learn its basics very quickly. The developer of the game is an Indian Gaming Studio named the XSQUADS Games team.

Download ScarFall: The Royale Combat here.

#3 Swag Shooter:

Image credits: APKPure.com

Another battle royale game developed by the XSQUADS Games team is the Swag Shooter. The game comes with nice 3D quality graphics and an engaging aiming system. It has a customizable UI to provide the best gaming experience for its users. Swag Shooter offers players various options, like creating private rooms to play against your friends.

Download Swag Shooter here.

#4 Titan Blood:

Image credits: APKPure.com

The fourth game on the list is the Titan Blood Shooting Survival Battleground Game. It comes with high-quality graphics and an immersive 3D sound experience. The game also has an offline mode where players can defend themselves from other AI enemy players. But, the game's online mode is even more exciting, as a player can take on their opponent in a PVP battle to top the leaderboards.

Download the Titan Blood game here.

#5 Hopeless Land: Fight for Survival:

Image credits: APKPure.com

Hopeless Land is another great alternative for PUBG Mobile Lite. The game has garnered good popularity and downloads since the ban of PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite in India. Players can even fly helicopters for an massive battle royale action.

