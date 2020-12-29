5 best games like PUBG Mobile with multiple game modes

PUBG Mobile is a famous battle royale game enjoyed by hundreds of mobile gamers around the world. In this title, 100 players jump out of an airplane onto a hostile land and fight for survival.

Apart from the BR royale matches, players can enjoy other game modes in PUBG Mobile. So, if gamers are looking for similar titles with multiple match types, they have come to the right place.

Top PUBG Mobile alternatives with multiple game modes

These are five of the best such titles that players can try out:

#1 - Call of Duty: Mobile

Image via WallpaperAccess

Like PUBG Mobile, this title also has a BR mode which is immensely famous. It is one of the most downloaded games with over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Not just Battle Royale, but players can also enjoy other game modes like Team Deathmatch, Gunfight, Domination, etc. The soundtrack and graphics make Call of Duty: Mobile even more enjoyable.

Download it from here

Advertisement

#2 - Garena Free Fire - New Beginning

Image via Wallpaper Cave

This is also a battle royale game, which has many similarities with PUBG Mobile. A match in this title lasts for a short period and can have up to 50 players in one round.

Free Fire has a good collection of weapons that players can use to kill enemies. They can take part in game modes like classic, ranked, clash squad.

Download it from here

#3 - Battlelands Royale

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Like PUBG Mobile, this is also a battle royale game which is about being the last person surviving. The main difference is that it features funny, animated characters which brings humor to the game.

Advertisement

There can be 32 players in matches that last 5 minutes approximately. Battlelands Royale offers special game modes like Tirsk, Hot Drop, Bazooka Party, Beach Fight, and Supply Rush..

Download it from here

#4 - MPL Rogue Heist – India’s 1st Shooter Game

Image via Família Games (YouTube)

This is a third-person shooter game where players can be a part of exciting heist matches. Like PUBG Mobile, this title gives players the option to pick the appropriate guns from a pool of different weapons.

Players can opt for the Heist Mode, Brawl, and Gang Wars in MPL Rogue Heist. They will have a fun time being a part of the 5 vs 5 real-time matches in this game, though it is still in its early development stage.

Download it from here

#5 - Titan Blood: Shooting Survival Battleground Games

Image via KalengBiru Channel (YouTube)

Advertisement

In Titan Blood, players can use different weapons to defeat enemies, and proper vehicles to travel around the map, like they did in PUBG Mobile. Team Deathmatches in this title can have up to 8 opponents.

Gamers can take part in various game modes like Bomb mode, Capture the flag, etc. They also have the option of creating their own room in the game and inviting friends for a match.

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.