Over the past few years, mobile gaming, in general, has witnessed a massive growth. Battle Royale games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire have been immensely successful and have managed to garner huge numbers. With a ban imposed on PUBG Mobile in India, battle royale enthusiasts have started looking for several alternatives, and players have begun considering MPL Rogue Heist as of many.

Rogue Heist is currently in Early Access, and the players can directly download it from the Google Play Store. In this article, we take a look at all the details of the game.

MPL Rogue Heist: All you need to know about the latest Indian PUBG Mobile alternative

The Indian Shooter game is developed by Lifelike Studios and published by MPL (Mobile Premier League). It has appeared as an attractive option amongst the community courtesy to its game modes and features.

Here is the trailer of the game:

In it, the developers have also announced a Battle Royale mode. However, the game mode is not available for early access. Currently, the following game modes are available in Rogue Heist:

Heist Mode

In this mode, both the teams have the same objective. It requires a lot of tactical gameplay and each team has to work together to secure cash bags in the escape vehicle. Also, they would have to defend the loot until the pickup arrives.

Brawl Mode

It’s every man for themselves in the Brawl Mode, the players go up against nine other players, and the biggest stealer stands victorious. The players would have to plan every attack and fend off against the foes carefully.

Gang War

Two teams of 5 members each face off against each other with a timer of 7 minutes. The first gang to reach 50 kills or the one with a higher number of kills in the time frame wins.

Apart from the modes mentioned above, the players can also play 5v5 against AI. Here are some of the features stated on the Google Play Store page of the game:

Team up for real-time 5v5 battles

8 unlockable specialists

New daily challenges to make the game more rewarding for players

You can click here to visit Rogue Heist on Google Play Store and download the PUBG Mobile alternative.

