PUBG Mobile: How to create stylish names with symbols in 2020

PUBG Mobile is a renowned battle royale game on the mobile platform. The game boasts millions of active players and has over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

When players create an account in PUBG Mobile, they are required to set their IGNs or in-game names. Many users like to have stylish names, made up of fancy fonts and symbols, to stand out from the rest of the players in the game.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to create stylish PUBG Mobile names in 2020.

How to create stylish PUBG Mobile names with symbols in 2020

Lingojam (One such website)

Since regular keyboards do not have of fancy fonts and symbols, players would have to use the following websites to generate stylish names:

Fancytexttool.com Fancytextguru.com Lingojam.com

Follow the steps given below to create stylish names using the websites mentioned above:

Step 1: Open any of the websites and enter the required name in the text field.

Step 2: Various results will appear on the screen.

Step 3: Copy your preferred name and paste it while changing your name in PUBG Mobile.

How to change your name in PUBG Mobile

To change your name in PUBG Mobile, players have to use a ‘Rename Card.’ Following the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile and click on the Inventory tab present at the bottom of the screen.

Step 2: Next, click on the section present below the emote tab.

Step 3: Find the ‘Rename Card’ and click on the use button. A dialog box will appear, prompting you to enter the new name.

Step 4: Paste the name in the text field and click on the ‘OK’ button.

