How to reach the Crown tier quickly in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has a rank system where users are placed in various tiers based on their skills. Many players are often looking to climb up the rank ladder and reach the higher tiers not only to get better tier rewards but also to brag about it to their peers.

Needless to say, pushing rank in PUBG Mobile is not the easiest thing to do and requires a decent amount of time. With that in mind, here are some tips to push your rank and reach the Crown tier in the game.

PUBG Mobile: How to reach the Crown tier quickly in the game

Finding the right balance between kills and survival

For you to push up the ranks, you will need to strike a balance between aggression and playing it safe. While you should aim for a higher finish and a Chicken Dinner, you should also play more strategically, i.e. you should know when to take a fight and when to avoid it.

Your kill rating is also equally important for pushing rank. Hence, you shouldn’t miss out on easy kills but you should also remember not to make yourself vulnerable.

Timing

The ideal time to push rank is at the beginning of the season, i.e. within the first week. Grinding from the start and reaching the highest tier possible in the first week will make the latter half of the journey towards the top easier.

Avoiding hot drops

Hot drops attract a lot of players. While you might get a considerable amount of kills in these locations, there is a high chance that you could even get yourself killed. There is, therefore, a considerable risk when landing in these areas, and it may sometimes not pay off.

Hence, avoiding these drops while pushing rank in PUBG Mobile makes more sense.

Improving skills

Players must also grind to improve their aim and recoil control in TDM matches as they are likely to face better players as they move up the tiers.

Avoid playing with random players

If you are playing in the duo or squad modes, avoid playing with random players as the communication and coordination wouldn’t as good as what you share with your regular teammates and friends. Therefore, it is better to play with teammates who are also trying to push their ranks.

