Halloween Infection Mode in PUBG Mobile: All you need to know

PUBG Mobile's 1.0 update arrived last month and brought several new exciting features in-game, including improved graphics, the much-awaited Erangel 2.0 map and more. One of the most exciting features of this update is the Halloween Infection Mode, which was set to arrive on 23rd October as per the patch notes.

However, in what is great news for fans, the developers of PUBG Mobile have added this new mode to the game one week before the announced date.

All you need to know about the Halloween Infection Mode in PUBG Mobile

The Halloween Infection Mode is available under the Evo Ground section and unlocks at level 5. In this mode, players are randomly divided into two groups: Defenders and Zombies.

The Zombies will have to try to infect the Defenders and turn them into zombies. If the Zombies have killed and infected all the Defenders when the specified time period is over, they will win the game. Otherwise, the Defenders will be declared the victors.

You can also watch the video of the gameplay given below to know more about the Halloween Infection Mode, i.e., the zombie mode in PUBG Mobile.

How to play the Halloween Infection Mode in PUBG Mobile

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile and click on the ‘Select Mode’ option, as shown in the picture below.

Step 2: Next, click on the ‘EvoGround’ tab. The list of EvoGround modes will appear on the screen.

Step 3: Select the ‘Infection Mode’ and click on the ‘OK’ button.

Step 4: When you're ready to go, click on the start button to commence an Infection Mode match.

