Sevou vs Panda: Who has better stats in PUBG Mobile?

Sevou and Panda are two of the most popular PUBG Mobile content creators in the world. They have a massive fan following and are widely admired for their scintillating in-game skills.

In this article, we compare the stats of both content creators in PUBG Mobile.

Sevou’s PUBG Mobile ID and stats

Sevou’s PUBG Mobile ID is 5181866304, and his IGN is 7Nov2020.

Season 15

His stats in Squads (Season 15)

In Season 15, Sevou has played a total of 336 squad games and has won 28 of them, translating to a win rate of 8.3%. He also has 74 top-ten finishes. With 1406 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.18.

The content creator has also featured in 8 solo matches and has a single top-ten finish. He has notched 19 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.38 in this mode.

Season 14

His stats in Squads (Season 14)

In the previous season, Sevou appeared in 1296 matches and won 113 of them, making his win rate 8.7%. The popular YouTuber also had 300 top-ten finishes and registered 5822 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.49.

He also played 4 solo games and 5 duo matches. He racked up 20 kills in the duo mode but has no kills in the solo mode.

Panda’s PUBG Mobile ID and stats

Panda’s PUBG Mobile ID is 5178659321, and his in-game name is Paпda.

Season 15 stats

His stats in Squads (Season 15)

In the ongoing season, Panda has played a total of 40 matches in the Europe server and has bagged 11 victories, with a win rate of 27.5%. He has 20 top-ten finishes and has killed 342 opponents at a K/D ratio of 8.55.

He has played several other matches in Season 15 but they have all been in different servers. For the comparison, we have taken into consideration only the stats of the Europe server.

Season 14

His stats in Squads (Season 14)

In the previous season, Panda played 94 squad games and had a win tally of 23, making his win rate 24.5%. He also registered 766 kills at a K/D ratio of 8.15.

He had also taken part in 2 duo matches and ended up winning a single game. He killed 18 opponents in these 2 matches at a K/D ratio of 9.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the two YouTubers continue to play more games in PUBG Mobile)

Comparison

Comparing Sevou and Panda's stats in PUBG Mobile can be slightly tricky as the former plays more solo vs squad games. If we only look at the stats of the matches played in the Europe server, Panda has a higher K/D ratio and win percentage in the ongoing season. It is, however, not possible to compare the stats for solo and duo matches since both content creators haven’t played many games in those modes.

The case is the same with the previous season. Panda has a better K/D ratio in the squad mode but both YouTubers haven’t played many matches in the solo and duo modes.

