3 hardest titles to earn in PUBG Mobile after New Era update

PUBG Mobile is a highly-competitive battle royale title on the mobile platform that is popular worldwide. This game has a rank system where most players wish to reach the pinnacle, making it even more competitive.

PUBG Mobile also features several titles and achievements that players can obtain by completing various tasks. They also have the option to display these titles beside their names, which provides a sense of accomplishment.

In this article, we list out three of the most challenging titles to achieve in this game.

Difficult titles to get a hold off in PUBG Mobile New Era

#1 Season Conqueror

This title is one of the most difficult or challenging to achieve in PUBG Mobile, since the road to Conqueror is hard. It requires a lot of grinding and effort, and to reach the highest tier, gamers need to be in the top 500 of a particular server.

#2 Commando

Commando is another demanding title to accomplish. Players need to win 50 Classic Solo matches while being in the Platinum tier or above and not equipping any helmets, vests, or backpacks. Without these items, winning in gun duels becomes very difficult, and the absence of backpacks makes it even harder.

#3 Chicken Expert

To get the Chicken Expert title, players need to win a Classic Solo match while being in the Platinum tier or above and claim the Chicken Dinner in the following ways:

Use Assault Rifles to deal the final blow and win a match

Use SMG to deal the final blow and win a match

Use Sniper Rifles to deal the final blow and win a match

Use Shotguns to deal the final blow and win a match

Use Light Machine Gun to deal the final blow and win a match

Use Pistol to deal the final blow and win a match

Use Crossbow to deal the final blow and win a match

Use Melee Weapon to deal the final blow and win a match

Use Throwable to deal the final blow and win a match

Use vehicles to deal the final blow and win a match

The sheer variety of tasks required to win games makes it difficult to achieve this title.

Note: The preference of titles and the perception of their difficulty varies from player to player. As a result, some might feel that another title(s) is more challenging to achieve than the ones mentioned above.

