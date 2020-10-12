How to download PUBG Mobile Korean version from TapTap in 2020: Step-by-step guide

PUBG Mobile has several versions which are specific to a certain region. Most of these versions are remarkably similar to the global one.

One of the most popular versions of PUBG Mobile is the Korean or the KR version. Many players even consider it a close alternative to the original game but with additional events and more rewards. The Korean version of the game also features a special currency, called Donkatsu Medal, which is used to open crates.

The Korean version is only available in the Play Store and App Store of Korea and Japan. However, players from other regions can download the game via stores like TapTap or by using the APK and OBB files of the game.

In this article, we provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to download and play PUBG Mobile Korean version.

Also Read: How to increase Merit in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Korean version: How to download the game from TapTap in 2020

Follow the steps given below to download PUBG Mobile Korean version from TapTap:

Step 1: Download the TapTap application from the official website. You can also click this link to visit the website.

Advertisement

Step 2: Install the application. (Before installing it, remember to enable the 'install from an unknown source' option if you haven’t done it already)

PUBG Mobile KR on TapTap

Step 3: Open the TapTap application and search for PUBG Mobile KR or Korea.

Step 4: Click on the most relevant result and press the download button. If you already have the game on your phone and haven’t updated it yet, you will find an update button instead.

The game will be downloaded and installed. Upon the completion of this process, you can enjoy playing PUBG Mobile Korea.

(Note the time taken for the game to download/update will vary according to your internet speed)

Also Read: Levinho vs Sevou: Who has better stats in PUBG Mobile?