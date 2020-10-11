PUBG Mobile has a merit system that acts as a measure against the players that are griefing. The merit system's goal is to maintain a healthy in-game culture.

All the players must maintain a minimum threshold of points; if the players fail to meet this threshold, their accounts are restricted concerning the types of matches they can play. Each player starts with 100 merits, and if it falls below 60, they will be restricted only to solo matchmaking.

Reasons for losing merit (Image Source: tencentgames.helpshift.com)

The players lose merit points for repeatedly teaming up with cheaters. There will not be any penalty on the first offence; however, they will lose 15 merit points on every subsequent one.

They will also lose merit points for killing the teammates, whether detected by the system or reported by the players. They will lose 20 merit points for the first offence, and upon multiple offence, in the same week, the users will face a 30-Merit loss and for every subsequent offence – 60-Merit Loss.

The question which arises in the mind of the players is how they can increase their merit points.

How to increase Merit in PUBG Mobile

How to increase Merit in PUBG Mobile (Image Source: tencentgames.helpshift.com)

The players can restore the merit through good conduct in Classic Mode. They will receive 3 merits for finishing in the top 10 places, while a finish between 11th and 50th place would earn them 2 merits and single merit for 51st to 100th position.

Apart from this, there is no other way to increase merit.

So once the merit is reduced, it is tedious to raise it back. It becomes even more complicated once it falls below the threshold of 60 since, after that, the players will be able to play only solo matches. Also, having 100 merits has its perk, as the maximum daily BP limit is increased by 200.

