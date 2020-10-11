How to download PUBG Mobile global version New Era update: APK+OBB download link and step-by-step guide

PUBG Mobile 1.0 version, or the New Era update, hit the live servers about a month ago. The update introduced multiple new features, including the much-awaited Erangel 2.0 map. Apart from this, the overall UI was overhauled as well.

If you haven’t updated the latest version of the game yet, you can do so via Google Play Store, TapTap application, or APK and OBB files.

In this article, we will provide you with direct download links of the APK and OBB files of PUBG Mobile New Era update.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from this country are not advised to download these games)

How to download PUBG Mobile global version New Era update: APK+OBB download link and a step-by-step guide

PUBG Mobile global version New Era update APK download link: Click here

PUBG Mobile global version New Era update OBB download link: Click here

The size of the APK file is 63.6 MB, while that of the OBB file is 1.8 GB. Therefore, the players must ensure that they have enough storage available on their device.

Follow the steps given below to download the New Era update:

Step 1: Download the files from the links provided above and install the APK.

Step 2: Go to the Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources. If you have enabled it, you can skip this step.

Step 3: After the installation is complete, copy the OBB file to Android/OBB/com.tencent.ig (if there is no folder with this name, then create one)

After the files are copied, you can enjoy playing the latest version of PUBG Mobile.

If you face an error message stating ‘there was an error parsing the package,’ you can consider re-downloading the files and following the steps mentioned above again.

