GENJ1 Gaming’s PUBG Mobile ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more

GENJ1 Gaming is a Japanese PUBG Mobile content creator. He has over 1.34 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and is also the leader of CCC Esports. The team will be taking part in the PUBG Mobile Japan League Season 0.

In this article, we take a look at his PUBG Mobile ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Also Read: Sevou’s PUBG Mobile ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more

GENJ1 Gaming’s PUBG Mobile ID number

GENJ1 Gaming’s PUBG Mobile ID number is 5164256282, and his IGN is GENJ1ヽGaming. He is currently not a part of any clan.

GENJ1 Gaming’s Stats

His stats in Squads

Advertisement

In the ongoing season, GENJ1 Gaming is placed in the Platinum IV tier and has played 12 matches in the squad mode. He has secured 7 Chicken Dinners at an impressive win rate of 58.3% and has 11 top-10 finishes. He has also racked up 112 kills in these matches and has maintained a fantastic K/D ratio of 9.33 with an average damage of 1425.2 per match.

His stats in Solo

When it comes to the solo mode, GENJ1 Gaming has played 12 matches and has won 4 of them. He has a win rate of 33.3% in this mode and has 147 kills to his name with an incredible K/D ratio of 12.25. He has also inflicted an average damage of 1278.4 per match.

Advertisement

His tiers in the ongoing season

GENJ1 Gaming’s YouTube Channel

The oldest video on GENJ1 Gaming’s YouTube channel was posted back in January 2019. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 81 videos and has amassed more than 111 million views in total. In the last 30 days, he has garnered about 50k subscribers and nearly 6 million views. Most of the videos on his channel are hand cams, where he showcases his incredible skills in PUBG Mobile.

Here is his latest hand cam video:

Click here to visit his YouTube channel

GENJ1 Gaming’s Social Media accounts

GENJ1 Gaming is quite active on Twitter. You can click here to visit his Twitter handle.

Advertisement

He also has an Instagram account but he hasn’t posted anything there for a while.

Also Read: Athena Gaming’s PUBG Mobile ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more