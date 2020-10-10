BTR Alice’s PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

PUBG Mobile has witnessed tremendous growth ever since its release, and its esports scene is also well set. Bigetron RA is one of the most popular PUBG Mobile esports teams today, and is a force to reckon with.

Maureen Gabriella is a professional player who represents Belletron (female division of Bigetron RA). She is the fifth member of the roster and has represented them at several major events.

In this article, we look at her in-game details.

BTR Alice’s PUBG Mobile ID and stats

Her PUBG Mobile ID is 525522828, and her in-game alias is BTRXAlice.

Season 15

Her stats in Squads (Season 15)

In Season 15 of PUBG Mobile, BTR Alice has played 45 games to date and has emerged victorious in 15 games, which translates to a win percentage of 33.33%. She also has 31 top-ten finishes. The famous PUBG Mobile player has 230 kills at an incredible K/D ratio of 5.11, having an average damage per match of 726.7.

She hasn’t played any solo or duo match.

Season 14

Her stats in Squads (Season 14)

In the previous season, she had 20 Chicken Dinners in 57 games, maintaining a win rate of 35.1%. The streamer registered 237 kills at an excellent K/D ratio of 4.16. BTR Alice also played 16 duo games and got better of her foes in six games, securing 79 kills for an amazing K/D ratio of 4.94.

Her YouTube channel

She started creating content on YouTube back in June 2019. Since then, the content creator has uploaded 62 videos on her channel and amassed over 22.8 million views combined. She also has over 838k subscribers on her channel.

You can click here to visit her YouTube channel.

Her social media accounts

She is active on Instagram and Facebook.

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

