How to download PUBG Mobile Korean (Kr) version: Download link and step-by-step guide

PUBG Mobile has several versions that are developed to cater to users from specific regions. One of them is the KR or Korea version. This version is played not only by players from Korea and Japan but by users all around the world.

The game is only available in the Play Store and App Store of Korea and Japan. However, other players can download it via APK and OBB files.

In this article, we will provide you with a direct download link of the APK and OBB files of PUBG Mobile KR.

How to download PUBG Mobile Korean (Kr) version

PUBG Mobile Korean (KR) version APK download link: Click here

PUBG Mobile Korean (KR) version OBB download link: Click here

The size of the APK file is 56.88 MB, and that of the OBB file is 1.88 GB.

Follow the steps given below to download PUBG Mobile Korean (Kr) version:

Step 1: Download the files from the links as mentioned above.

Step 2: Go to the Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources. If you have enabled it, you can skip this step.

Step 3: Install the APK file but do not open it yet.

Step 4: Rename the OBB file to ‘main.14350.com.pubg.krmobile’. However, do not change the extension of the file.

Step 5: Copy it to Android/OBB/com.pubg.krmobile (if there is no folder with this name, then create one)

Step 6: After the files are copied, you can enjoy playing PUBG Mobile Korea.

If you face an error message stating ‘there was an error parsing the package,’ you can consider re-downloading the files and following the steps mentioned above again.

