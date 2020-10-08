The Zombie mode or the Survive Till Dawn mode has been a significant feature of PUBG Mobile Lite's much-awaited 0.19.0 update, which went live last month. The mode has been a success and was well-received by the gaming community as a whole.

Equip special items to survive the zombie attack! 🧠



Survive Till Dawn is back in PUBG MOBILE LITE! pic.twitter.com/1eBH4KSkIC — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) September 29, 2020

In this exciting mode, players have to eliminate the zombies that emerge at night while also fighting against other players on the battleground.

In this article, we provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to play the Zombie mode in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Also Read: How to download PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.19.0 update: Download link and step-by-step guide

How to play the zombie mode in PUBG Mobile Lite

Follow the steps given below to play the Zombie mode (Survive Till Dawn) in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile Lite and update it if you haven’t done that yet.

Advertisement

Click on the mode selection menu present on the top left corner

Step 2: Click on the mode selection menu present on the top-left corner of the screen.

Select Survive Till Dawn under the Arcade section

Step 3: Select Survive Till Dawn under the Arcade section.

Step 4: Hit the start button when you are ready to play.

This mode unlocks at level 10 and features a new item, called Liquid Nitrogen Mine, which freezes the zombies for a specific duration when they step on it. It also has 4 different types of ammunition, each of which has a special characteristic that helps the players:

Bio ammo

Shock ammo

Kinetic ammo

Sound ammo

You can watch the video given below to know about them in detail.

Advertisement

Knock Knock!



Who's there?



A ravenous horde of zombie mutants hellbent on eating your brains! Can you survive until dawn? pic.twitter.com/DTkQx8o19K — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) September 18, 2020

Apart from the Zombie mode, the new 0.19.0 update also brought in two new vehicles. Several in-game bugs and glitches were also fixed, which enhanced the battle royale experience for the player.