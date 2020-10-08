The Zombie mode or the Survive Till Dawn mode has been a significant feature of PUBG Mobile Lite's much-awaited 0.19.0 update, which went live last month. The mode has been a success and was well-received by the gaming community as a whole.
In this exciting mode, players have to eliminate the zombies that emerge at night while also fighting against other players on the battleground.
In this article, we provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to play the Zombie mode in PUBG Mobile Lite.
How to play the zombie mode in PUBG Mobile Lite
Follow the steps given below to play the Zombie mode (Survive Till Dawn) in PUBG Mobile Lite:
Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile Lite and update it if you haven’t done that yet.
Step 2: Click on the mode selection menu present on the top-left corner of the screen.
Step 3: Select Survive Till Dawn under the Arcade section.
Step 4: Hit the start button when you are ready to play.
This mode unlocks at level 10 and features a new item, called Liquid Nitrogen Mine, which freezes the zombies for a specific duration when they step on it. It also has 4 different types of ammunition, each of which has a special characteristic that helps the players:
- Bio ammo
- Shock ammo
- Kinetic ammo
- Sound ammo
You can watch the video given below to know about them in detail.
Apart from the Zombie mode, the new 0.19.0 update also brought in two new vehicles. Several in-game bugs and glitches were also fixed, which enhanced the battle royale experience for the player.Published 08 Oct 2020, 11:35 IST