How to download PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.19.0 update: Download link and step-by-step guide

PUBG Mobile Lite is a renowned battle royale game on the mobile platform. This lighter version of PUBG Mobile runs smoothly even on low-end devices with 1 GB RAM, and has witnessed a gradual rise ever since release due to the various periodical updates.

This title’s 0.19.0 update was rolled out on 17th September. The new zombie mode — Survive Till Dawn — was one of the most significant aspects of this update. Apart from this, new vehicles were also added in-game, and several bugs and glitches were fixed.

If you haven’t downloaded this PUBG Mobile Lite update yet, you can do so via Google Play Store, the APK file, or TapTap Store. We talk about doing so using the APK files.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from this country are not advised to download these games)

PUBG Mobile Lite how-to: Download global version’s 0.19.0 update

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 APK download link: Click here

The size of the APK file is 565.9 MB, so before downloading it, ensure that there is sufficient storage space on your device.

You can update/download the latest version of the game using only the APK file; there is no need for the OBB file.

Follow the steps given below to download and install the APK file.

Step 1: Download the APK file from the link above.

Step 2: Enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option from the phone’s settings. If you have already enabled it, you can skip this step.

Step 3: Locate the APK file on your device and install it.

After the installation is complete, you can enjoy playing the latest version of the game.

If you encounter an error message while installing the APK file, which states that ‘there was an error parsing the package’, you can download the APK again and follow the same steps mentioned above.

