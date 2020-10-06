How to play PUBG Mobile global version on Tencent Gaming Buddy (Gameloop): Step-by-step guide

PUBG Mobile is one of the most famous battle royale games on the mobile platform. Much of its success can be credited to the frequent updates as well as the addition of new events and features to the game.

The renowned battle royale game is available for both Android and iOS platforms. However, there are some players who like to play it on their PC/laptop using an emulator.

In this article, we provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to play PUBG Mobile global version on the Gameloop Emulator.

How to play PUBG Mobile global version on Tencent Gaming Buddy (Gameloop)

Tencent Gaming Buddy is the official emulator for PUBG Mobile and has been rebranded as Gameloop. The emulator is used by a lot of players around the world due to the following features.

AOW Engine, which ensures lag-free gameplay.

Lower minimum requirements.

2K resolution support.

Fast and accurate controller with mouse and keyboard.

Follow the steps given below to play PUBG Mobile global version on Gameloop:

Step 1: Download and Install the Gameloop emulator if you haven’t done it already.

Step 2: After the installation is complete, open the emulator and search for PUBG Mobile using the search bar.

Step 3: Click on the most relevant result. Click the download button. (If you already have the game and the emulator on your PC/Laptop and you haven’t updated it yet, then you will find an update button instead.)

Step 4: The download will begin. After the download and installation are complete, you can enjoy playing PUBG Mobile on your PC.

To ensure a level playing field, emulator players will have a separate lobby and will be matched only with other emulator players and not with mobile users. It is important to note that the use of emulators is not allowed in official tournaments.

