Sevou vs Tacaz: Who has better stats in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile has become one of the most famous battle royale games on the mobile platform. The revolutionary game has a vast active player base that also serves as an audience for content creators.

If you are an avid PUBG Mobile player, you've probably heard of Sevou and Tacaz. They are two of the most popular PUBG Mobile content creators hailing from Sweden and Vietnam, respectively.

In this article, we compare their stats in the game.

Sevou’s PUBG Mobile ID and stats

Sevou’s PUBG Mobile ID is 5181866304, and his IGN is 7Nov2020.

Season 15

Sevou's stats in Season 15 (Squad)

In the ongoing season, Sevou has played a total of 377 squad games in the Europe server and has emerged victorious in 29 of them, which translates to a win rate of 7.7%. He also has 79 top-ten finishes. With 1552 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.12 and has dealt average damage of 620.5.

He also has featured in 8 solo games and has a single Top-10 finish, securing 19 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.38.

Tacaz’s PUBG Mobile ID and stats

Tacaz's stats in Season 15 (Squad)

In the current season, Tacaz has played 145 games and has bagged 23 victories, maintaining a win rate of 15.9%. He has 42 top-ten finishes.

The YouTuber has bagged 1162 kills at a K/D ratio of 8.01 in this mode and has inflicted average damage of 1202 per match.

Tacaz has also played 1 solo game but didn’t register any kills.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in PUBG Mobile)

Comparison

Both Sevou and Tacaz have incredible stats in PUBG Mobile. However, it is quite challenging to effectively compare their stats as they play in different regions Moreover, Sevou plays a lot of solo vs squad games.

However, if we ignore the facts mentioned above and compare their squad mode stats, then Tacaz is ahead on all the fronts, i.e., win rate, K/D ratio and average damage per match. Meanwhile, we cannot compare their stats in the solo mode as neither of them has played a lot of games.

