PUBG Mobile 1.1 beta patch notes: New Metro Royale mode, classic mode themed gameplay, and more

The developers of PUBG Mobile frequently roll out updates that bring in a plethora of new features and keep the players engaged. After the highly-successful PUBG Mobile 1.0 New Era update, which went live last month, the developers have announced the patch notes for the next iteration of the beta version of the game, i.e., 1.1, which will bring in a whole host of exciting changes.

Since the patch notes of the beta are already out, it could likely be released very soon for the players to test and access the new features.

PUBG Mobile 1.1 beta patch notes

Image Credits: Luckyman / YouTube

These patch notes were released on the Discord server of PUBG Mobile beta:

New Metro Royale mode

New map: Two unique maps

New equipment: New Thermal Sight/Night Vision equipment and new Tikka Rifle.

New Challenges: Introduction of Agile bandits, Special monsters and more

Further details about the individual components of these maps, equipment and challenges have not been revealed yet.

New Metro Royale non-battle system

New System – Mode Loadout: The players will be able to bring out the pre-configured equipment in the loadout into battle.

New System – Black Market: It is an exclusive Metro Royale Shop.

The details of the Black Market aren’t available yet.

Classic Mode themed gameplay

Winter Festival: New Winter Castle Paradise

Players can visit the Winter Festival hut and more

Classic Mode additions and improvements

New item: Spike Trap

The players can throw or pick up melee weapons and put them back into the backpack, and more.

