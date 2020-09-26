5 best games like PUBG Mobile on Play Store after the ban

Since the ban of PUBG Mobile in India, fans have been hopeful that this game will quickly come back. Although, with recent reports, players might not be able to get their favorite battle royale title back anytime soon, there are plenty of other alternatives that they can play while waiting for PUBG Mobile.

This article looks at the best similar titles that gamers can play on Android devices.

Five best replacements for PUBG Mobile on Google Play Store after the ban

1) Call of Duty Mobile

Image credits: Install or Not

Call of Duty Mobile is a title that adapts the original video games for the mobile platform. It involves several online multiplayer modes that can be played, including a great battle royale match type, which features a massive map, accommodating a hundred players that fight to the death.

COD Mobile includes various other modes like Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Domination to keep things feeling fresh for fans. This game also has stunning graphics and an incredible arsenal of guns to use.

Download the game here.

2) Garena Free Fire

Image credits: India Tv News

Garena Free Fire has been one of the strongest rivals to PUBG Mobile and has gained many users following the ban. Although it features a similar battle royale experience, this game only has 50 players in the arena. This means that each BR match is fast-paced when compared to PUBG Mobile.

Additionally, Free Fire also has an exciting line-up of characters that players can choose to play as. These characters have unique skills that can be used in combat.

Download the game here.

3) Hopeless Land

Image credits: APKPure.com

Hopeless Land is a great battle royale game that takes even more players than PUBG Mobile to the battleground. One hundred twenty-one players parachute on to a massive map, which they can explore using various types of vehicles. Moreover, gamers have a decent set of weapons at their disposal to survive on the map and become the last man standing.

This title has decent graphics as well as easy-to-master controls. Lastly, it has specifications that allow it to run on low and high-end devices.

Download the game here.

4) Battlefield Royale

Image credits: APKPure.com

Battlefield Royale is an exciting game that creates the classic battle royale gameplay for its users and provides plenty of other game modes. It has innovative match types: one with zombies as an additional threat to the players, one that provides the same single weapon to all players, etc.

The battle royale matches in this title also last under ten minutes, since they start with only 60 players on the map, unlike the longer BR games in PUBG Mobile.

Download the game here.

5) Battlelands Royale

Image credits: Medium

Battlelands Royale incorporates quirky and fun graphics into an action-packed battle royale gameplay. The BR matches start with only 32 players, making the games quick yet straightforward and adventurous.

This game allows its players to use several types of guns and weapons. Gamers can explore the large map, pick up lots of loot, find weapons to survive, and kill all enemies to become the last man standing. It is an excellent alternative to PUBG Mobile, primarily if players use low-end mobile phones.

Download the game here.