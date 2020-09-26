India will not unban PUBG Mobile even after Tencent exit – Reports

PUBG Mobile was among the 118 apps and games of Chinese origin banned by India's Government at the beginning of this month. This move came as a surprise and jolted the entire PUBG Mobile community. Ever since this announcement, fans and players have hoped for the revocation of the suspension imposed on this popular game.

Days after the ban, PUBG Corporation, the company behind the game, announced that it no longer authorised the popular PUBG Mobile franchise to Tencent Games in India. The organisation added that it would be taking over the publishing responsibilities and looking for a local partner, and this move brought glimmers of hope.

However, this expectation has now faced a setback. According to Reuters' report, the embargo is unlikely to be revoked even after Tencent's departure.

India won't unban PUBG Mobile even after Tencent exit: Report

A source told Reuters:

"The new ownership structure unlikely to change things immediately. The violent nature of the game has been the cause of many complaints from all quarters. That does not change with the change in ownership rights."

The report also mentioned that a senior government official said on Friday that India is unlikely to revoke the ban imposed on both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. This despite PUBG Corporation's decision to withdraw the mobile game's publishing rights in the country from China's Tencent.

A spokeswoman for PUBG Corporation in South Korea told Reuters:

"We had initial talks with Jio Platforms to seek cooperation opportunities, but nothing has been decided yet."

She added that the company was closely reviewing India's concerns and ready to work on anything that needed improvement. Jio Platforms is the digital unit of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries.

A few days back, reports had emerged that discussions about retracting the ban imposed on Chinese apps have not been initiated yet. These updates on the suspension have further reduced the chance of the game returning to India.