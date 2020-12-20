With the unfortunate ban of PUBG Mobile in India, Indian gamers started opting for various versions of PUBG Mobile. One of these versions is the Vietnamese version, which is popularly known as PUBG Mobile VN.

The gameplay is the same as the global version of PUBG Mobile, and there are negligible differences. Players who are unable to enjoy PUBG Mobile VN version for their low-end Android device can enjoy the following games in the list.

Also Read: 5 best games like PUBG Mobile KR version

5 best games like PUBG Mobile VN version for low-end Android devices

These are five of the best games like PUBG Mobile version for low-end Android devices:

1. Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Image via KruGames (YouTube)

The basic rules of PUBG Mobile VN version applies to this battle-royale game as well. There are various vehicles including helicopters and trains, that players can take to reach the shrinking safe zone securely.

The game has a collection of various characters who can be dressed using various skins offered by the game. Swag Shooter has good controls and cool graphics that players will surely enjoy.

Advertisement

Download it from here.

2. Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

This title takes up less than 100 MB of storage space and can run smoothly on low-end devices. Players will have to loot various shelters for weapons and supplies, like PUBG Mobile VN.

The map of this title has an area of only 4 km * 4 km. The game offers various vehicles that can be used to travel from one part of the map to another.

Download it from here.

3. Battlefield Royale – The One

Image via TOMSAK - MOBILE GAMING (YouTube)

The animated characters and cool weapons are fun to play with, in this battle-royale title. Like PUBG Mobile VN version, this game has good graphics and easy controls.

Advertisement

Players can use cool gadgets like holograms and enemy detectors which makes it easier to track and kill their enemies. The game also gives its players the option to change the camera angle as per their convenience.

Download it from here.

4. Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

Image via Pryszard Android iOS Gameplays (YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile VN version, this title is also a battle-royale game. The controls are beginner-friendly and comes with the auto-shooting feature which makes the task of killing enemies easier.

This title offers over 30 types of weapons that players can get access use for protecting themselves. Players will also have to keep track of the shrinking time zone.

Download it from here.

5. Cyber Fire: Free Battle Royale & Shooting games

Image via Google Play

This battle-royale game has a post-apocalyptic background, which players might find entertaining. Like PUBG Mobile VN version, players can enjoy this game with their friends.

Advertisement

Players can even take part in the 5 vs 5 deathmatch, offered by the game. The title is appreciated for its easy controls and has over a million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.