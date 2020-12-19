5 best games like PUBG Mobile KR version

PUBG Mobile is a battle royale game that Indian fans love. Since it was banned, these mobile gamers have shifted their attention to the Korean version of PUBG Mobile.

There are a few minor differences between the two games, but PUBG Mobile KR's gameplay is the same as PUBG Mobile. Players who liked playing the former iteration can also try out the titles below.

Five most suitable replacements for PUBG Mobile KR version

These are some of the best such titles on the Google Play Store:

#1 - ScarFall – The Royale Combat

Image via Pinterest

There are BR matches as well as deathmatches that players can enjoy in this game. It easy controls and is compatible with low-end mobile devices.

Players can pick up two primary guns and one secondary gun while looting, just like they do in the PUBG Mobile KR version. There are also scopes offered by ScarFall for improving the aim.

Download it from here

#2 - Garena Free Fire - New Beginning

Image via WallpaperAccess

Garena Free Fire is also a trendy battle royale game in India. A BR match lasts about 10 minutes, and there can be up to 50 players in one round.

The ultimate goal of the players is to be the last person standing. Like PUBG Mobile KR, players can take part in deathmatches as well.

Download it from here

#3 - Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Image via KruGames (YouTube)

Swag Shooter lets players dress up their characters with various skins and accessories. Like the PUBG Mobile KR version, this game offers its players proper weapons for killing enemies.

The good graphics and immersive audio make the gaming experience even better. There are several vehicles that players can use to reach the safe zone on time.

Download it from here

#4 - Battlelands Royale

Image via Battlelands Royale (YouTube)

Battlelands Royale does an excellent job in bringing humor to the battle royale genre. The adorable cartoonish characters will surely entertain players and make them play the title even more.

The matches in this game only last about three minutes. The total number of players is only 32, which is a lot less in comparison to the PUBG Mobile KR version.

Download it from here

#5 - Battle Royale 3D - Warrior63

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

Players who do not have a suitable mobile device can opt for this title as it takes up less than 100 MB of storage space and is compatible with low-end devices. The controls of Battle Royale 3D are also beginner-friendly.

The area of the map of this title is 4x4 km. Players will have to travel around the map and loot various buildings for weapons and supplies, like they do in the PUBG Mobile KR version.

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.